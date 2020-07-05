Armed police swoop on ‘man with 12-inch knife’ in Suffolk town
PUBLISHED: 11:56 05 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:56 05 July 2020
Police have arrested a man in Bury St Edmunds after discovering a 12-inch knife.
Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Armed Policing Team tweeted to say they had detained a man in the Suffolk town overnight in connection with the find.
He was later taken to the Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre.
The arrested man remains in custody this morning, a police spokesman said, where he is being questioned.
The armed response vehicle, duty sergeant and neighbourhood response team were all called to the scene.
Witnesses and anyone with information should call Suffolk police on 101.
Or, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Alternatively, fill out their online form via the charity’s website.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.