E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Armed police swoop on ‘man with 12-inch knife’ in Suffolk town

PUBLISHED: 11:56 05 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:56 05 July 2020

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team arrested a man in Bury St Edmunds overnight (file photo) Picture: ARCHANT

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team arrested a man in Bury St Edmunds overnight (file photo) Picture: ARCHANT

Police have arrested a man in Bury St Edmunds after discovering a 12-inch knife.

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Armed Policing Team tweeted to say they had detained a man in the Suffolk town overnight in connection with the find.

He was later taken to the Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre.

The arrested man remains in custody this morning, a police spokesman said, where he is being questioned.

The armed response vehicle, duty sergeant and neighbourhood response team were all called to the scene.

Witnesses and anyone with information should call Suffolk police on 101.

Or, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Alternatively, fill out their online form via the charity’s website.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Reports of Suffolk coronavirus ‘spike’ sparked by just three cases – here is what is actually happening

National newspaper reports that Suffolk could go into a local lockdown were based on just one extra coronavirus test result Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘She has gone to be an angel now’ - mum’s heartbreak at tragic death of Hope, 22

Hope Denning, who has died aged 22, was described by her mother Lorna as

Coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk plummets to among lowest in England

Coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk are among the lowest in England, according to public health data (stock image) Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Lost in lockdown – the Suffolk businesses which have closed due to coronavirus

(L-R) Casablanca, Bounce, and The Rampant Horse. Picture: ARCHANT/TIM LEGGETT

How Suffolk will cope with community outbreaks of coronavirus

Suffolk County Council have outlined their response to coronavirus outbreaks in the county Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Reports of Suffolk coronavirus ‘spike’ sparked by just three cases – here is what is actually happening

National newspaper reports that Suffolk could go into a local lockdown were based on just one extra coronavirus test result Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘She has gone to be an angel now’ - mum’s heartbreak at tragic death of Hope, 22

Hope Denning, who has died aged 22, was described by her mother Lorna as

Coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk plummets to among lowest in England

Coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk are among the lowest in England, according to public health data (stock image) Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Lost in lockdown – the Suffolk businesses which have closed due to coronavirus

(L-R) Casablanca, Bounce, and The Rampant Horse. Picture: ARCHANT/TIM LEGGETT

How Suffolk will cope with community outbreaks of coronavirus

Suffolk County Council have outlined their response to coronavirus outbreaks in the county Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Armed police swoop on ‘man with 12-inch knife’ in Suffolk town

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team arrested a man in Bury St Edmunds overnight (file photo) Picture: ARCHANT

‘We had to turn people away’ - How busy were Suffolk pubs last night?

A queue formed outside Isaacs later in the evening as people enjoyed the the pub's reopening Picture: ARCHANT

Police chief ‘cautiously optimistic’ after first night of pubs reopening since lockdown

New assistant chief constable Rob Jones. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

This new soap is made with honey from rescued Suffolk bees

Stacey Casey of Mildenhall with her vast range of homemade soaps, candles and bath salts Picture: Lee Casey

Teenager in hospital with broken jaw after ‘serious’ town centre attack

Police were called to Vineyard Street, Colchester, in the early hours of this morning Picture: GOOGLE MAPS