Armed police swoop on ‘man with 12-inch knife’ in Suffolk town

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team arrested a man in Bury St Edmunds overnight (file photo) Picture: ARCHANT

Police have arrested a man in Bury St Edmunds after discovering a 12-inch knife.

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Armed Policing Team tweeted to say they had detained a man in the Suffolk town overnight in connection with the find.

He was later taken to the Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre.

The arrested man remains in custody this morning, a police spokesman said, where he is being questioned.

The armed response vehicle, duty sergeant and neighbourhood response team were all called to the scene.

Witnesses and anyone with information should call Suffolk police on 101.

Or, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Alternatively, fill out their online form via the charity’s website.