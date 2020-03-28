E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Armed police in search for knifeman

PUBLISHED: 21:12 28 March 2020 | UPDATED: 21:13 28 March 2020

The Co-op store in Risbygate Street in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: GOOGLE

Armed police were deployed in Bury St Edmunds after a knifeman threatened shop staff before escaping with cash.

The incident happened at the Co-op in Risbygate Street around 4.50pm today (Saturday March 28).

The man, described as white, around 6ft and aged in his twenties, threatened staff with the weapon before escaping with cash drawers from the till.

He then ran out of the shop and fled on foot in the direction of Albert Crescent.

Suffolk Constabulary said armed officers were deployed in the search for the man but he was not found.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 and quote CAD reference 233 of 28 March 2020.

