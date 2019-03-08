Arrests made after armed police called to man making threats with sword

Officers were called to the disturbance off of Colchester Road in Manningtree. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Two men have been arrested following a disturbance involving a large knife which caused armed police and dogs to search the surrounding areas.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Essex Police were called shortly before 6.25pm on Monday, July 29 after a group of people were causing a disturbance outside an address off Colchester Road in Manningtree.

A person was reportedly seen to be carrying a suspected samurai sword, so officers carried out a full search of the area.

Following the incident, a 28-year-old man from Manningtree was arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill.

A 52-year-old man from Ongar was arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill and possession of an offensive weapon.

The pair were questioned in custody and have since been released on bail until Thursday, August 22.

The incident comes just weeks after a man was stabbed in broad daylight in Clacton with what was described as a samurai sword.

The 40-year-old victim was attacked in Agate Road on Saturday, June 29 and received injuries to his left forearm and shoulder.