Arrests made after armed police called to man making threats with sword

PUBLISHED: 16:24 31 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:24 31 July 2019

Officers were called to the disturbance off of Colchester Road in Manningtree. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Officers were called to the disturbance off of Colchester Road in Manningtree. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Two men have been arrested following a disturbance involving a large knife which caused armed police and dogs to search the surrounding areas.

Essex Police were called shortly before 6.25pm on Monday, July 29 after a group of people were causing a disturbance outside an address off Colchester Road in Manningtree.

A person was reportedly seen to be carrying a suspected samurai sword, so officers carried out a full search of the area.

Following the incident, a 28-year-old man from Manningtree was arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill.

A 52-year-old man from Ongar was arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill and possession of an offensive weapon.

The pair were questioned in custody and have since been released on bail until Thursday, August 22.

The incident comes just weeks after a man was stabbed in broad daylight in Clacton with what was described as a samurai sword.

The 40-year-old victim was attacked in Agate Road on Saturday, June 29 and received injuries to his left forearm and shoulder.

'It just felt right' – New owners save Suffolk pub after shock closure

David and Roxane Marjoram of Gusto Pronto, are the new owners of The Bulmer Fox Picture: Archant / Google

Bialkowski set to join Millwall on loan, with striker Elliott and keeper Norris on the way in

Bartosz Bialkowsk, heading to Millwall on loan Picture: ROSS HALLS

Five-year-old boy taken to hospital after car crash

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to Bridge Farm Close in Mildenhall on July 29. A boy was airlfted to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries Picture: EAAA

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Bialkowski to Blackburn, with Nuttall in exchange, an 'alternative' swap deal

Ipswich Town are reportedly interested in Blackburn Rovers striker Joe Nuttall. Photo: PA

Man, 20, caught with 100 indecent images of children on phone

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

‘It just felt right’ – New owners save Suffolk pub after shock closure

David and Roxane Marjoram of Gusto Pronto, are the new owners of The Bulmer Fox Picture: Archant / Google

Bialkowski set to join Millwall on loan, with striker Elliott and keeper Norris on the way in

Bartosz Bialkowsk, heading to Millwall on loan Picture: ROSS HALLS

Five-year-old boy taken to hospital after car crash

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to Bridge Farm Close in Mildenhall on July 29. A boy was airlfted to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries Picture: EAAA

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Bialkowski to Blackburn, with Nuttall in exchange, an ‘alternative’ swap deal

Ipswich Town are reportedly interested in Blackburn Rovers striker Joe Nuttall. Photo: PA

Man, 20, caught with 100 indecent images of children on phone

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk rural buses set for axe – but some routes beat county council cut

Rural bus services are under pressure in Suffolk . Picture: ARCHANT

Could a LibDem/Green pact put the squeeze on Suffolk's Tory MPs?

Will an electoral pact allow more Liberal Democrat or Green MPs to be elected? Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Drug-related death toll reaches six in 36 hours

Essex Police are warning drug users after a sixth person was confirmed dead in a drug-related incident. Picture: ARCHANT

Wiff Waff Ipswich superheroes party - is your child in our gallery?

Children got to have a photo with spiderman Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mike Bacon: OK, reasons to be cheerful... Why Ipswich Town have nothing to fear

James Norwood and Luke Chambers during the Ipswich Town open day at Portman Road Picture: ROSS HALLS
