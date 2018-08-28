Remembrance 2018: Moving parade through Ipswich for landmark centenary
PUBLISHED: 10:58 11 November 2018
Archant
Ipswich’s annual remembrance service has started with a moving parade through the town marking the sacrifices of Suffolk’s soldiers 100 years ago.
A procession of town dignitaries and servicemen left the Cornhill at 10.30am to make its way to Christchurch Park for a service at the War Memorial starting at 10.50am, where crowds gathered early on a bright and sunny day.
After the service, civic guests will move in a procession to the saluting base, close to Christchurch Mansion, where the mayor and the Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk, Clare, Countess of Euston, will take the salute at the March Past.
