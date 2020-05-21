E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Appeal after vintage military motorcycle is stolen

PUBLISHED: 14:58 21 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:28 21 May 2020

The motorbike was stolen last week Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

The motorbike was stolen last week Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

Suffolk police are appealing for information after a vintage military motorcycle was stolen.

A vintage motorbike was stolen from a home in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARYA vintage motorbike was stolen from a home in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

The bike was stolen from Yeomanry Yard, Bury St Edmunds between 11.30pm on Thursday, May 14 and 9.30am on Friday, May 15.

A green Armstrong MT500 motorbike, registration C736 MDS, which had been left secure outside an address, was stolen.

Anyone with information about this theft, or who believes they have seen the vehicle, is asked to contact the Crime Coordination Centre on 101, quoting reference: 26647/20.

Alternatively you can report an update on the Suffolk police website or email Charlotte.Smith3@suffolk.pnn.police.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘We don’t want kids to be traumatised’ - schools and nurseries on preparing for more children in June

Schools and nurseries are trying to come up with plans for opening up to more children from June 1 Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Plans for 36,000 homes in Essex ‘garden communities’ found to be unsound by inspector – but link road set for green light

Rosie Pearson, of Campaign Against Urban Sprawl in Essex (CAUSE). Picture: ROSIE PEARSON

Family’s heartbreak after ‘smiling and joking’ dad dies of coronavirus

Malcolm Pridmore's partner Paula of more than 20 years has been heartbroken by his death. Picture: JESS PRIDMORE

Return to work after furlough won’t be simple, expert warns

Vicky Webber of Lovewell Blake Picture: PAUL HARRISON PHOTOGRAPHY

Retail chain adopts ‘zero tolerance’ approach as staff spat at and abused

Central England Co-op has rising numbers of staff targeted by customers spitting and coughing at them in recent weeks Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Most Read

‘We don’t want kids to be traumatised’ - schools and nurseries on preparing for more children in June

Schools and nurseries are trying to come up with plans for opening up to more children from June 1 Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Plans for 36,000 homes in Essex ‘garden communities’ found to be unsound by inspector – but link road set for green light

Rosie Pearson, of Campaign Against Urban Sprawl in Essex (CAUSE). Picture: ROSIE PEARSON

Family’s heartbreak after ‘smiling and joking’ dad dies of coronavirus

Malcolm Pridmore's partner Paula of more than 20 years has been heartbroken by his death. Picture: JESS PRIDMORE

Return to work after furlough won’t be simple, expert warns

Vicky Webber of Lovewell Blake Picture: PAUL HARRISON PHOTOGRAPHY

Retail chain adopts ‘zero tolerance’ approach as staff spat at and abused

Central England Co-op has rising numbers of staff targeted by customers spitting and coughing at them in recent weeks Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Drugs and weapons seized in three-week crackdown operation

The operation's principal focus was answering the concerns of people living in the Minden Road and Cavendish Way (pictured) area Picture: GOOGLE

Family pay tribute to landlord with ‘heart of gold’ who was found dead in pub

Scott Gilhooly was found dead at his pub the Swiss Bell in Braintree on Sunday May 17. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Private firms working for the public good in coronavirus outbreak

CHALLENGING TIMES: Chris Spicer is project manager for Babcock International, which responded to the Prime Minister’s Ventilator Challenge

No fears of drought – but gardeners face battle to keep everything green

Gardeners will have to keep on making sure their plants are kept watered. Picture: PAUL GEATER

School in Ipswich teaches pupils the power of kindness

Lexie and Amy Jordan made rainbow and VE Day themed decorations. Picture: COURTESY OF COPLESTON HIGH SCHOOL
Drive 24