Appeal after vintage military motorcycle is stolen
PUBLISHED: 14:58 21 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:28 21 May 2020
Archant
Suffolk police are appealing for information after a vintage military motorcycle was stolen.
The bike was stolen from Yeomanry Yard, Bury St Edmunds between 11.30pm on Thursday, May 14 and 9.30am on Friday, May 15.
A green Armstrong MT500 motorbike, registration C736 MDS, which had been left secure outside an address, was stolen.
Anyone with information about this theft, or who believes they have seen the vehicle, is asked to contact the Crime Coordination Centre on 101, quoting reference: 26647/20.
Alternatively you can report an update on the Suffolk police website or email Charlotte.Smith3@suffolk.pnn.police.uk
