Army cadet Jadon goes beyond the call of duty
PUBLISHED: 12:00 06 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:09 06 September 2020
A Bury St Edmunds Army cadet has rolled up his sleeves and kept up the good work he began in the community during lockdown.
Jadon Leathers has been volunteering at the Lightwave Cafe in Red Lodge, a church community group where he has been involved with building tables, helping in the kitchen washing up and serving.
Jadon, aged 14, is a member of the Minden detachment of Bury cadets and began helping as part of his Duke Edinburgh bronze award, but enjoyed what he was doing so much he has continued throughout the year.
During lockdown he helped collect and deliver food parcels to vulnerable people in the community.
He has also turned his hand to insulating a container in preparation for a food bank that will support families in need in the community.
Jadon moved to the UK with his family from Johannesburg in South Africa two years ago and is now a Year 10 pupil at County Upper school in Bury.
He said: “I kept it going because it felt right helping people in the community, which left me feeling good about myself.
“I’ve had some nice feedback about what I’ve done, which is nice. I just like helping people.”
Lightwave is part of the Church of England. Proceeds from the cafe help fund young people and young families in the rural community.
Diane Grano, Red Lodge Lightwave’s leader for rural resource, said: “Jadon has been wonderful. He started here for his DofE and when Covid started he continued helping us all the way through.
“The Army Cadets really seem to have inspired him to participate in the community, he is a delightful young man.”
