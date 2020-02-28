Army cadets flying high from RAF base visit
PUBLISHED: 10:54 28 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:54 28 February 2020
John Tillotson/Suffolk ACF
Suffolk army cadets enjoyed a glimpse of life behind the wire at one of the UK's biggest air bases.
The youngsters from detachments in Bury St Edmunds, Ixworth and Mildenhall were given a tour of RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire.
You may also want to watch:
They were shown how to use jump equipment at the parachute training school before being shown around a C-130 Hercules transport plane.
Staff Sergeant Instructor John Tillotson said: "The idea was to show them what the RAF does in relation to the other services and they really enjoyed it.
"They went into the back of the Hercules where a loadmaster explained what his job involves, then they met a flight technician who did the same with how the engines work.
"It was great for the kids as they don't often get a chance to do this sort of stuff, so we are very grateful to the Royal Air Force for all their help."