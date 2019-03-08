Teen and 50-year-old charged in connection with heroin supply

A teenager and a 50-year-old man have been accused of being concerned in the supply of heroin in Suffolk.

Arop Ling, 18, of Holt Close, Greenwich, appeared alongside Roy Elliott, of Robin Close, Haverhill, at Suffolk Magistrates' Court.

Elliott admitted being in possession of a quantity of cannabis when pulled over in a car on Helions Bumpstead Road, Haverhill, on May 31 last year, but denied being in possession of a hatchet and being concerned in supplying a quantity of diamorphine.

Prosecutors allege Ling was a front seat passenger in the car and had nine wraps of heroin hidden in his backside.

Ling denied a single charge of being concerned in the supply of heroin.

Ian Devine said: "We say they both had a significant role in the supply of heroin - Mr Ling being a runner; Mr Elliott being the driver."

Magistrates released both men on unconditional bail until a crown court pretrial hearing on September 17.