Man arrested following burglary at Bury St Edmunds clothing store

04 August, 2020 - 14:34
A man has been arrested following a burglary at Cotswold Outdoor in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man has been arrested following a burglary at a popular Bury St Edmunds shop early this morning.

The incident happened at Cotswold Outdoor in Abbeygate Street just after midnight.

A member of the public saw a man leaving the premises through a smashed window carrying clothing.

Following the incident, a man was arrested on suspicion of burglary and possession of a knife or bladed article and was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre to be quizzed by detectives.

He currently remains at the police station.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour or has knowledge of the burglary should contact Bury police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/44439/20.

Alternatively, people can report information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via the online form at the Crimestoppers website.

