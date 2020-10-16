Woman arrested after crash blocks busy road near Tesco petrol station

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving following a crash near to Tesco in Martlesham Heath. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a crash blocked a busy road near Tesco in Martlesham Heath.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The incident happened shortly before 1pm today on Anson Road.

The police were called to the scene and found that two vehicles were blocking the highway after the crash.

A woman was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drink driving.

Traffic was backing up along the road following the incident, which happened near to the Tesco petrol station, where the road joins the A12.

You may also want to watch:

No one is believed to have been injured in the crash.

The police remain on scene and are waiting for the two vehicles to be recovered however, traffic has eased.