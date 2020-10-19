Man arrested after drugs and cash seized

The items seized by police in Newmarket Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Suffolk police

A man has been arrested after a large amount of drugs and cash were seized by police in Newmarket.

Officers searched a man on Kingston Passage in the town on Friday afternoon, and discovered a large amount of cash, two mobile phones and a quantity of cannabis.

A further search of a property revealed class A drugs, believed to be cocaine, more cannabis, scales and cash, with some suspected to be counterfeit, police said.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, suspicion of possession with intent to supply cannabis, suspicion of fraud and forgery, and on suspicion of dangerous driving.

He was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning, and has now been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said the supply and dealing of illegal drugs will not be tolerated and residents can be reassured that any information passed to police will be acted on.

Anyone concerned about drug related activity in their neighbourhood can contact police on 101, or information can be reported anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.