Woman arrested after assault of girl, aged 15

PUBLISHED: 14:55 27 October 2020 | UPDATED: 14:55 27 October 2020

The assault happened in a property in Leiston High Street on Friday, October 16. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A woman has been arrested following the assault of a 15-year-old girl in Leiston.

The incident happened on Friday, October 16, at around 7.45pm at a property in the High Street where a teenage girl was assaulted.

A 36-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assault and has now been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Police officers are keen to hear from anyone who heard any noise coming from the property at the time of the incident or who may have seen something suspicious at the front of the premises.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lowestoft police quoting crime reference 37/60278/20.

