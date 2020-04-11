E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Woman arrested after fatal car crash which killed a man in his 80s

PUBLISHED: 20:01 11 April 2020 | UPDATED: 20:06 11 April 2020

Police closed St John's Road in Clacton-on-Sea for several hours after the fatal collision. Picture: JAMES BASS

Police closed St John's Road in Clacton-on-Sea for several hours after the fatal collision. Picture: JAMES BASS

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and possession of cannabis after a fatal car crash in a seaside town.

Essex Police were called to the scene in St John’s Road in Clacton-on-Sea shortly before midday today, Saturday April 11, following a collision between a BMW and Citroen.

The driver of the Citroen, a local man in his 80s, died at the scene.

A 31-year-old woman, the driver of the BMW, was later arrested and remains in custody for questioning.

She was initially taken to hospital as a precaution after the collision, along with the two children who were in the car with her.

The road was closed for several hours while police dealt with the incident and it has now reopened.

A spokesperson for the police said: “We continue to appeal for information about this incident, and would ask anyone with CCTV, dashcam footage or who may have witnessed the collision to call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101.”

The incident number to quote is 348 of April 11.

Most Read

Kind landlord freezes rent for tenant left without job in coronavirus crisis

Clive Millard from Sudbury has allowed his tenant a payment holiday during the lockdown to ease the financial burden. Picture: ANNE MILLARD

19 firms trading during coronavirus lockdown told to close

19 Suffolk companies trading during the coronavirus lockdown have been told to close by Trading Standards (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich: Evil thug jailed indefinitely for horrific attack on baby

Byron Braybrook

71 Suffolk businesses delivering food and drink to your door

Traditional German ales from Krafty Braumeister of Leiston, on sale at Hopsters in Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

‘He was the epitome of kindness’ – Family pays tribute to Suffolk GP who died after contracting coronavirus

Family pays tribute to Dr Fayez Ayache who has tragically died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

