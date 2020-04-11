Woman arrested after fatal car crash which killed a man in his 80s

Police closed St John's Road in Clacton-on-Sea for several hours after the fatal collision. Picture: JAMES BASS

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and possession of cannabis after a fatal car crash in a seaside town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Essex Police were called to the scene in St John’s Road in Clacton-on-Sea shortly before midday today, Saturday April 11, following a collision between a BMW and Citroen.

The driver of the Citroen, a local man in his 80s, died at the scene.

A 31-year-old woman, the driver of the BMW, was later arrested and remains in custody for questioning.

She was initially taken to hospital as a precaution after the collision, along with the two children who were in the car with her.

The road was closed for several hours while police dealt with the incident and it has now reopened.

A spokesperson for the police said: “We continue to appeal for information about this incident, and would ask anyone with CCTV, dashcam footage or who may have witnessed the collision to call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101.”

The incident number to quote is 348 of April 11.