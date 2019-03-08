E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Fifth arrest made in Bury St Edmunds stabbing enquiry

PUBLISHED: 18:59 06 November 2019 | UPDATED: 19:00 06 November 2019

A stabbing on the Moreton Hall estate led to a huge police response Picture: ARCHANT

A fifth person has been arrested in connection with the stabbing of a man in his 20s in a pub car park in Bury St Edmunds.

Officers were called shortly after 11.35pm on Friday, October 25, following reports that a man had been stabbed during an altercation with a group of four or five males in the car park outside The Moreton Hall pub in Lawson Place.

The victim - who is aged in his 20s - was taken by ambulance to hospital after sustaining life-threatening injuries.

Detectives arrested a 29-year-old man from Braintree today, November 6, on suspicion of assisting an offender in connection with the incident.

He has been taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre where he will be questioned.

The man is the fifth person to be arrested in connection to the offence by Suffolk police.

In the early hours on Saturday, October 26, hours after the attack, A 29-year-old man from Bury St Edmunds was arrested and was later released under investigation.

Also on October 26, a 24-year-old man from Bury St Edmunds was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder. He was questioned and subsequently released on bail until Monday, November 18 pending further enquiries.

Two days later, a 29-year-old man from Haverhill was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, he was subsequently released on bail until Monday, November 25 pending further enquiries.

A 32-year-old man from Bury St Edmunds was also arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and was subsequently released on bail until Monday, November 25 pending further enquiries.

Detectives still believe it was a targeted attack and are continuing their investigations.

They ask anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity or has knowledge of the incident to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/64977/19.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

