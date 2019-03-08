Breaking

Murder probe launched after death of woman in her 40s in Suffolk

Police have launched a murder investigation following the death of a woman in Little Stonham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in a Suffolk village in the early hours of this morning.

Police were called to a property in Norwich Road, Little Stonham, at around 3.30am today, Sunday November 10.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Police and paramedics were in attendance.

"Sadly, a woman in her forties died at the scene."

A 52-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre.

A police cordon remains in place at the scene.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact the Major Investigation Team at Suffolk police on 101 quoting reference number CAD 51 of November 10,

You can also report information online at www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online through www.crimestoppers-uk.org