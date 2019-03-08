Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Woman arrested in connection with Colchester murder

PUBLISHED: 12:48 15 May 2019

Witnesses said up to 20 police cars were at the scene of the stabbing in Colchester Picture: SIMON DAVIS

Witnesses said up to 20 police cars were at the scene of the stabbing in Colchester Picture: SIMON DAVIS

SIMON DAVIS

A woman has been arrested after a man was stabbed to death in Colchester last week.

Murdoch Brown, 31, died from stab wounds despite the efforts of paramedics to revive him. Picture: ESSEX POLICEMurdoch Brown, 31, died from stab wounds despite the efforts of paramedics to revive him. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

The 30-year-old woman, of no fixed address, was arrested by Essex Police on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

The arrest follows the death of Murdoch Brown, 31, who was attacked in Buffett Way, Colchester, shortly before 1.10am on Tuesday, May 7.

Paramedics tried to treat Mr Brown but he died at the scene from his injuries.

A post mortem examination found he died as a result of hypovolemic shock, due to blood loss from stab wounds to his legs.

Mr Brown was stabbed to death in Buffett Way in the early hours of Tuesday, May 7 Picture: ARCHANTMr Brown was stabbed to death in Buffett Way in the early hours of Tuesday, May 7 Picture: ARCHANT

Officers had said they believe his death could potentially be linked to the sale of drugs.

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Truss, from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, encouraged anyone with information to come forward.

"I believe that the answers to who is responsible for Mr Brown's death lie within the Greenstead community," he said.

"I understand there may be people who are scared to come forward, but I urge them to please contact us, or Crimestoppers anonymously, if they have any information at all, however insignificant they think it might be.

Police were called to the scene of a stabbing in Buffet Way, Greenstead, Colchester Picture: SIMON DAVISPolice were called to the scene of a stabbing in Buffet Way, Greenstead, Colchester Picture: SIMON DAVIS

"His children have lost their father and we are doing everything we can to find answers for his family."

Anyone with information is asked to call the North Major Crime Team on 101 or email scd.appeals.essex@essex.pnn.police.uk.

Most Read

Championship trio show interest in Ipswich goalkeeper Bialkowski

Bartosz Bialkowski applauds the Ipswich Town fans following the final game of the season against Leeds. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Will you be taking a 30km diversion when this level crossing is closed?

Westerfield level crossing is being rebuilt. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Driver who caused death of friend in car crash tragedy spared jail

Izzy Cottrell Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

‘He’s someone we love here’ - Town haven’t closed door on former loanee Keane

Will Keane scored three goals in 12 Ipswich Town appearances. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

‘We have our targets and know the areas we want’ - O’Neill on Town’s summer transfer business

Town owner Marcus Evans (left) and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill watch on. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Championship trio show interest in Ipswich goalkeeper Bialkowski

Bartosz Bialkowski applauds the Ipswich Town fans following the final game of the season against Leeds. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Will you be taking a 30km diversion when this level crossing is closed?

Westerfield level crossing is being rebuilt. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Driver who caused death of friend in car crash tragedy spared jail

Izzy Cottrell Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

‘He’s someone we love here’ - Town haven’t closed door on former loanee Keane

Will Keane scored three goals in 12 Ipswich Town appearances. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

‘We have our targets and know the areas we want’ - O’Neill on Town’s summer transfer business

Town owner Marcus Evans (left) and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill watch on. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Please let me have the chance to fight, says mum desperate to see her baby boy grow up

Karen Lane, 48, was diagnosed with rare esophageal cancer last year and has a three year old son. A former mental health nurse, Karen says she would like to see more councilling services for people living with cancer as well as more information provided to patients about upcoming medical trialsPicture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

GP surgery blames Brexit for drugs shortage

Holbrook and Shotley GP surgery in Holbrook Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Condition of man found unconscious in street improves but mystery remains

The Sudbury Community Hub, in Northern Road near where the man was found with serious injuries lying in the road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Family-run town jewellers to close doors

Stag and Doe Doe jewellers in Sudbury. Phil Zelley is pictured.

Reduce business rates or more pubs and shops will disappear, warns hotelier

Empty shops in Ipswich town centre. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists