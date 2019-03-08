Woman arrested in connection with Colchester murder

Witnesses said up to 20 police cars were at the scene of the stabbing in Colchester Picture: SIMON DAVIS SIMON DAVIS

A woman has been arrested after a man was stabbed to death in Colchester last week.

Murdoch Brown, 31, died from stab wounds despite the efforts of paramedics to revive him. Picture: ESSEX POLICE Murdoch Brown, 31, died from stab wounds despite the efforts of paramedics to revive him. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

The 30-year-old woman, of no fixed address, was arrested by Essex Police on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

The arrest follows the death of Murdoch Brown, 31, who was attacked in Buffett Way, Colchester, shortly before 1.10am on Tuesday, May 7.

Paramedics tried to treat Mr Brown but he died at the scene from his injuries.

A post mortem examination found he died as a result of hypovolemic shock, due to blood loss from stab wounds to his legs.

Mr Brown was stabbed to death in Buffett Way in the early hours of Tuesday, May 7 Picture: ARCHANT Mr Brown was stabbed to death in Buffett Way in the early hours of Tuesday, May 7 Picture: ARCHANT

Officers had said they believe his death could potentially be linked to the sale of drugs.

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Truss, from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, encouraged anyone with information to come forward.

"I believe that the answers to who is responsible for Mr Brown's death lie within the Greenstead community," he said.

"I understand there may be people who are scared to come forward, but I urge them to please contact us, or Crimestoppers anonymously, if they have any information at all, however insignificant they think it might be.

Police were called to the scene of a stabbing in Buffet Way, Greenstead, Colchester Picture: SIMON DAVIS Police were called to the scene of a stabbing in Buffet Way, Greenstead, Colchester Picture: SIMON DAVIS

"His children have lost their father and we are doing everything we can to find answers for his family."

Anyone with information is asked to call the North Major Crime Team on 101 or email scd.appeals.essex@essex.pnn.police.uk.