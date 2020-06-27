E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Three men arrested at Harwich Port

PUBLISHED: 14:23 27 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:23 27 June 2020

Arrests made at Harwich Port Picture: ARCHANT

Arrests made at Harwich Port Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A five-figure sum of cash was seized by police after a vehicle was stopped at Harwich Port last night.

You may also want to watch:

Essex Police have arrested three men on suspicion of money laundering and fraud - a 42-year-old man and a 27-year-old man from Coventry and a 35-year-old man from Dagenham who remain in custody.

As well as the cash, officers seized a number of credit cards and mobile phones.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

50 pub quiz questions for you to test your knowledge

Cardinal Thomas Wolsey appears in this week's quiz, but which monarch is he associated with Picture: GREGG BROWN

Storms to hit Suffolk and Essex this morning before temperatures rise to 30C

A yellow weather warning for storms has been isssued across Suffolk and Essex Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

Plans for new 200,000 bird chicken farm near rural village submitted

A new 188,000 bird chicken farm is planned near to Thorndon in Suffolk. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man understood to have died after falling from third floor flat in Ipswich

Police at the scene of the incident at a block of flats off Duke Street, Ipswich Picture: BRAD JONES

Two people taken to hospital as ‘precaution’ after blaze at Suffolk guest house

Firefighters attended the scene at The Highwaymans guest house near Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

50 pub quiz questions for you to test your knowledge

Cardinal Thomas Wolsey appears in this week's quiz, but which monarch is he associated with Picture: GREGG BROWN

Storms to hit Suffolk and Essex this morning before temperatures rise to 30C

A yellow weather warning for storms has been isssued across Suffolk and Essex Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

Plans for new 200,000 bird chicken farm near rural village submitted

A new 188,000 bird chicken farm is planned near to Thorndon in Suffolk. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man understood to have died after falling from third floor flat in Ipswich

Police at the scene of the incident at a block of flats off Duke Street, Ipswich Picture: BRAD JONES

Two people taken to hospital as ‘precaution’ after blaze at Suffolk guest house

Firefighters attended the scene at The Highwaymans guest house near Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Three men arrested at Harwich Port

Arrests made at Harwich Port Picture: ARCHANT

Evans wants ex-Town forward Roberts back at the Gills

Jordan Roberts was released by Ipswich Town at the end of the season

Former World’s Strongest Woman from Suffolk to attempt new world record lift

Andrea Thompson is training for a world record log lift Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Plans revealed for new £3.9m shared ‘blue light’ centre

Plans have been revealed for a new shared base for Suffolk Constabulary and Suffolk fire and Rescue Service in Stowmarket have been revealed. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Missing Cerys Hall, 16, from Ipswich has been found

Cerys Hall, aged 16, is missing from her home in Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY