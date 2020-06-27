Three men arrested at Harwich Port
PUBLISHED: 14:23 27 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:23 27 June 2020
A five-figure sum of cash was seized by police after a vehicle was stopped at Harwich Port last night.
Essex Police have arrested three men on suspicion of money laundering and fraud - a 42-year-old man and a 27-year-old man from Coventry and a 35-year-old man from Dagenham who remain in custody.
As well as the cash, officers seized a number of credit cards and mobile phones.
