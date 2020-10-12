E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Five men arrested and four dogs seized after hare coursing reports

PUBLISHED: 16:18 12 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:18 12 October 2020

Five men were arrested on suspicion of illegal hunting offences Picture: SUFFOLK RURAL AND WILDLIFE POLICING/TWITTER

Suffolk Rural and Wildlife Policing

Police arrested five men on suspicion of hunting wild mammals with dogs after officers were called to reports of hare coursing in the Suffolk countryside.

One of the men was also arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after a vehicle was subsequently stopped nearby.

Officers were called at 9.30am on Sunday, October 11, to reports of suspected hare coursing in progress in a field off Fen Street, Hopton, near Diss.

A vehicle was stopped and seized – along with four dogs – at the side of the A143 at Ixworth.

Five men, aged between 19 and 49, all from the Kent area, were arrested on suspicion of hunting mammals with dogs.

One of the five men, who was in his 40s, was also arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

They were taken to Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre and questioned before being released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

