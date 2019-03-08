E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gun reportedly seen during group fight

PUBLISHED: 16:15 28 August 2019

An altercation took place in Haverhill involving three men on Tuesday, August 27. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

An altercation took place in Haverhill involving three men on Tuesday, August 27. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

A firearm was allegedly seen during an altercation between three men in a street.

Suffolk police were called at approximately 7.45pm yesterday (Tuesday, August 27) following reports of an argument in Gloucester Road involving three men.

It was reported that one man was threatened and the suspects then fled the area on foot, following which a firearm was allegedly seen.

Officers carried out a search of the area and were assisted by the National Police Air Service helicopter (NPAS).

At about 9.20pm the two suspects were found at a nearby residence and were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm.

The two men, a 27-year-old and a 26-year-old, both from Haverhill, were taken to Bury Police Investigation Centre, where they remain for questioning.

Police are asking for anyone with information relating to the incident to contact West CID at Suffolk Police, quoting the reference 37/51479/19 by visiting www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update or emailing cidwestsuffolk@suffolk.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Most Read

‘Avoid the water’ warning as mystery sickness puts beach goers in hospital

Emergency serivices were called to the beach in Frinton after beach goers reported coughing and gasping for breath Picture: PETER BASH

Child taken to hospital after collision with car

Police cordoned off the scene of the accident in Gun Cotton Way, Stowmarket Picture: Mark Langford

Look back on FOUR incredible nights of Ed Sheeran gigs in Ipswich

Ed Sheeran on stage at Chantry Park Picture: ARCHANT

Parts of region could be hit by thunderstorms as Met Office issues warning

Thunderstorms are on the way for parts of east Suffolk and north Essex on Monday Picture: MARK HUNTER/ CITIZENSIDE

Sun shines down on Suffolk as Sheeran says goodbye at final Divide gig

Ed Sheeran's Suffolk homecoming has completed his Divide tour Picture: Zakary Walters

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Avoid the water’ warning as mystery sickness puts beach goers in hospital

Emergency serivices were called to the beach in Frinton after beach goers reported coughing and gasping for breath Picture: PETER BASH

Child taken to hospital after collision with car

Police cordoned off the scene of the accident in Gun Cotton Way, Stowmarket Picture: Mark Langford

Look back on FOUR incredible nights of Ed Sheeran gigs in Ipswich

Ed Sheeran on stage at Chantry Park Picture: ARCHANT

Parts of region could be hit by thunderstorms as Met Office issues warning

Thunderstorms are on the way for parts of east Suffolk and north Essex on Monday Picture: MARK HUNTER/ CITIZENSIDE

Sun shines down on Suffolk as Sheeran says goodbye at final Divide gig

Ed Sheeran's Suffolk homecoming has completed his Divide tour Picture: Zakary Walters

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Magistrates freed alleged rapist because no interpreter was available – and now he’s on the run

Halwest Muradi, 24, has been charged with rape, attempted rape and sexual assault and is wanted on suspicion of breaching court-imposed bail condition Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Gun reportedly seen during group fight

An altercation took place in Haverhill involving three men on Tuesday, August 27. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Town’s trip to Rochdale postponed until November

Ipswich Town's trip to Rochdale has been postponed. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Scottish bus passenger in court for insulting fellow countryman’s nationality

Clarke-Warren was kicked off the bus in Hamilton Road, Felixstowe Picture: SIMON PARKER

Strike threat is over at Dulux factory

The AkzoNobel plant in Stowmarket. A potential strike at the Dulux paint factory has been averted after a dispute with the Unite union was settled. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists