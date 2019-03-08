Gun reportedly seen during group fight

An altercation took place in Haverhill involving three men on Tuesday, August 27. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A firearm was allegedly seen during an altercation between three men in a street.

Suffolk police were called at approximately 7.45pm yesterday (Tuesday, August 27) following reports of an argument in Gloucester Road involving three men.

It was reported that one man was threatened and the suspects then fled the area on foot, following which a firearm was allegedly seen.

Officers carried out a search of the area and were assisted by the National Police Air Service helicopter (NPAS).

At about 9.20pm the two suspects were found at a nearby residence and were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm.

The two men, a 27-year-old and a 26-year-old, both from Haverhill, were taken to Bury Police Investigation Centre, where they remain for questioning.

Police are asking for anyone with information relating to the incident to contact West CID at Suffolk Police, quoting the reference 37/51479/19 by visiting www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update or emailing cidwestsuffolk@suffolk.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org