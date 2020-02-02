E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Two men arrested in connection with fatal stabbing of teenager outside pub

PUBLISHED: 13:09 02 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:09 02 February 2020

Liam Taylor, 19, died after being stabbed outside the Rose and Crown pub in Writtle, Essex, on Friday Janaury 31. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Liam Taylor, 19, died after being stabbed outside the Rose and Crown pub in Writtle, Essex, on Friday Janaury 31. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 19-year-old man was stabbed to death outside a village pub.

Liam Taylor was fatally stabbed outside the Rose and Crown pub in Writtle on Friday January 31 and following his death police were granted the use of additional stop and search powers under Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994.

MORE: Tributes pour in for 'lovely caring' young man stabbed to death

The stop and search powers were authorised for the Melbourne Estate, in the north of the city, and will remain in place until 6pm today.

An 18-year-old male from Chelmsford has now been arrested on suspicion of murder and possession of drugs.

Also arrested was a 21-year-old male, on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

The four men who were initially arrested on the night of the incident have been released without charge and the investigation remains ongoing.

Police continue to carry out extra patrols in parts of Chelmsford and an additional two people were arrested on suspicion of drug driving and one person was given a cannabis warning.

Another man, also aged 19 years old, was stabbed in the incident but his injuries were not life threatening or life changing - he was discharged from hospital following treatment.

Anyone with further information about the incident in Writtle on Friday who has yet to come forward is asked to contact the North Major Crime Team on 101 quoting incident 1107 of Friday 31 January.

