Man spits at officer after being arrested on suspicion of two arson attacks

A man has been arrested after two incidents of arson in Clacton this morning. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown Archant

A man has been arrested on suspicion of two arsons in Clacton after fires were reported at a block of flats and a nearby garage, with one person taken to hospital for treatment.

The 31-year-old man attempted to make off from officers shortly after 4am today, but was detained on the seafront.

Upon arresting the man, two officers from Essex Police were assaulted with one of them being spat at.

It comes after a fire was started in the stairwell at a block of flats in Pier Avenue just before 2.50am this morning.

Shortly afterwards, at 3.30am, a second fire was reported at some nearby garages in Woodlands Close.

One man, aged in his 40s, was taken to hospital from the Pier Avenue address. He is being treated for smoke inhalation.

The man was also arrested on suspicion of burglary after VPZ in Pier Avenue reported that a window had been broken and stock taken from inside shortly after 3am.

The man remains in custody for questioning about these offences.

Anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage which could assist the investigation is asked to call Clacton CID on 101 and quote incident number 85 of April 28.

Alternatively, you can speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or submit information through its website.