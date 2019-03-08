Arsonists set fire to family centre used by Muslims

The arson incident took place at a family centre in Camps Road in Haverhill. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A fire is being treated as a racially aggravated incident after a family centre which is used by the Muslim community was broken into and set alight.

Emergency services were called to reports of a suspicious fire just after 11.45pm last night, Sunday November 10, at a family centre on Camps Road in Haverhill.

Entry to the building, which is used by the Muslim community but was empty at the time, had been forced into and a small fire is believed to have been started deliberately by unknown offenders.

Firefighters dealt with the fire quickly and nobody was hurt as a result of the incident.

Police are investigating the matter as a racially aggravated incident and enquiries are continuing.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact the Safer Neighbourhood Team quoting reference number 68250/19.