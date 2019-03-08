Arsonists set fire to family centre used by Muslims
PUBLISHED: 14:21 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:22 11 November 2019
A fire is being treated as a racially aggravated incident after a family centre which is used by the Muslim community was broken into and set alight.
Emergency services were called to reports of a suspicious fire just after 11.45pm last night, Sunday November 10, at a family centre on Camps Road in Haverhill.
Entry to the building, which is used by the Muslim community but was empty at the time, had been forced into and a small fire is believed to have been started deliberately by unknown offenders.
Firefighters dealt with the fire quickly and nobody was hurt as a result of the incident.
Police are investigating the matter as a racially aggravated incident and enquiries are continuing.
Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact the Safer Neighbourhood Team quoting reference number 68250/19.
