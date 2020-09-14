E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Hundreds turn up to pop-up art exhibition at heritage site

PUBLISHED: 16:20 14 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:20 14 September 2020

A pop-up art exhibition for the Old School, in Hadleigh, drews hundreds of people on Saturday. Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

A pop-up art exhibition at a historic school in Hadleigh drew hundreds of people for its debut event.

The event was the first to be held at the Old School since a change of use was granted. Picture: NEIL DIDSBURYThe event was the first to be held at the Old School since a change of use was granted. Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Co-owner and venue director Ian Grutchfield was granted permission for the Old School to be used for concerts and leisure in July and hosted the first event of many on Saturday, September 12.

The work of Suffolk artist Christine Coe was on display from 10am until 4pm and she said it was very good, with more than 350 people turning up throughout the day.

The event – marking National Heritage Open Day – saw the public invited in to the Bridge Street property where concert pianist Thomas McIntosh founded the East Anglian Summer Music Festival in 1978 and Opera Anglia in 1989.

Mr Grutchfield is hoping for the heritage site to become a ‘cultural hub’ for the town and has many events planned to bring more visitors into Hadleigh for music concerts, art exhibitions and fashion.

He added: “It is a dream come true and a great privilege to become the latest custodian of the Old School and to have the opportunity to revive the legacy of Thomas McIntosh, as well as creating a cultural hub to appeal to a contemporary audience.

“We are naturally keen to actively involve the community in developing our vision for the future of this building.

“Our plans are ambitious, but in this different world, we will naturally adhere to all official safety guidelines.”

The work of Suffolk artist Christine Coe was displayed throughout the school. Picture: NEIL DIDSBURYThe work of Suffolk artist Christine Coe was displayed throughout the school. Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Social distancing measures were followed over the weekend and visitors wore masks indoors.

