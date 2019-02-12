East Anglia’s boat building past to be honoured in lecture

Boat building at Webbs yard in September 1963. Picture: IVAN SMITH Archant

A talk paying homage to East Anglia’s boat building heritage is to be given by Suffolk born Arts Society lecturer Magdalen Evans.

The lecture, to be held at Suffolk Record Office, Ipswich, aims to highlight not only the presence of the regions boats in art, but also the history behind one of the region’s oldest crafts and how it’s affected the livelihoods of local people.

Now based in London, Maggie looks forward to returning to her family’s home: “My great-great-grandfather was one of the founders of Ransomes and Rapier, and great-uncle Dick Stokes was MP for Ipswich. I love any opportunity to come back, and I’m looking forward to giving this talk.”

From Pin Mill to Lowestoft, our region’s boats and boatyards have been a source of inspiration for artists and filmmakers across the country, while John Constable’s iconic painting ‘Boat-building near Flatford Mill’ hangs proudly on the walls of the Victoria and Albert Museum, London.

A one-day only event, the talk starts at 10.30am on Saturday, February 16. Tickets are available from the Office at £7.50.