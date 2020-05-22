Push for further donations as fundraisers look to bring creative hub project to life

There will be office space within the new hub Picture: THE ART STATION

Fundraisers behind the Art Station are looking for the final funding to help get work

The old exchange in Saxmundham Picture: THE ART STATION

The Art Station project is hoping to create new studio, exhibition and shared working spaces in Saxmundham.

The project had been due to go into the town’s train station before it was largely burnt down in a fire.

The former post office and telephone exchange building on the High Street needs a complete regeneration to turn it into the creative space.

So far fundraising efforts have seen the project raise £98,000 but fundraising has since been compromised by coronavirus.

Proposed images of the workshop space at the Art Station Picture: THE ART STATION

Those behind the project are looking to raise £25,000 through five donations of £5,000 and in return donors will see their name on a plaque in the Art Station’s entrance.

They hope that the Art Station will bring people into the town centre and help support the town’s economic recovery when lockdown is over.

“Getting refurbishment work started is more important than ever,” said Clare Palmier, the artist leading the team behind the project. “Lockdown has had a devastating effect on town centres across the country.

“In rural areas in particular, projects such as The Art Station could make a genuine difference, bringing people into the town for work who will spend money in nearby shops and local services.

The new hub will also offer exhibition space Picture: THE ART STATION

“Five donations of £5K will enable work to get started.

“In return for this generous support, the donor will have her or his name on the entrance stairwell to the Art Station, clearly visible to all who visit.

“Our new space will become a supportive network, right in the high street of this historic market town, where an increase of economic and cultural activity will have a positive impact.

“The arts programme will also offer work experience, internships and volunteering - engaging young people with their future; the high street, town and wider opportunities.”

The Art Station began offering the local community contemporary art installations and an-all ages art education programme in June 2017 with plans to develop Saxmundham station building as a new arts venue. Tragically, in February 2018 a devastating fire destroyed the building and the project had to go back to the drawing board.