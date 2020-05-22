E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Push for further donations as fundraisers look to bring creative hub project to life

PUBLISHED: 11:30 23 May 2020

There will be office space within the new hub Picture: THE ART STATION

There will be office space within the new hub Picture: THE ART STATION

Archant

Fundraisers behind the Art Station are looking for the final funding to help get work

The old exchange in Saxmundham Picture: THE ART STATIONThe old exchange in Saxmundham Picture: THE ART STATION

The Art Station project is hoping to create new studio, exhibition and shared working spaces in Saxmundham.

The project had been due to go into the town’s train station before it was largely burnt down in a fire.

The former post office and telephone exchange building on the High Street needs a complete regeneration to turn it into the creative space.

So far fundraising efforts have seen the project raise £98,000 but fundraising has since been compromised by coronavirus.

Proposed images of the workshop space at the Art Station Picture: THE ART STATIONProposed images of the workshop space at the Art Station Picture: THE ART STATION

Those behind the project are looking to raise £25,000 through five donations of £5,000 and in return donors will see their name on a plaque in the Art Station’s entrance.

They hope that the Art Station will bring people into the town centre and help support the town’s economic recovery when lockdown is over.

“Getting refurbishment work started is more important than ever,” said Clare Palmier, the artist leading the team behind the project. “Lockdown has had a devastating effect on town centres across the country.

“In rural areas in particular, projects such as The Art Station could make a genuine difference, bringing people into the town for work who will spend money in nearby shops and local services.

The new hub will also offer exhibition space Picture: THE ART STATIONThe new hub will also offer exhibition space Picture: THE ART STATION

You may also want to watch:

“Five donations of £5K will enable work to get started.

“In return for this generous support, the donor will have her or his name on the entrance stairwell to the Art Station, clearly visible to all who visit.

“Our new space will become a supportive network, right in the high street of this historic market town, where an increase of economic and cultural activity will have a positive impact.

“The arts programme will also offer work experience, internships and volunteering - engaging young people with their future; the high street, town and wider opportunities.”

The Art Station began offering the local community contemporary art installations and an-all ages art education programme in June 2017 with plans to develop Saxmundham station building as a new arts venue. Tragically, in February 2018 a devastating fire destroyed the building and the project had to go back to the drawing board.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘We don’t want kids to be traumatised’ - schools and nurseries on preparing for more children in June

Schools and nurseries are trying to come up with plans for opening up to more children from June 1 Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Primary school closes after two children test positive for coronavirus

Hamford Primary Academy in Walton-on-the-Naze has closed after two children tested positive for Covid-19. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Plans for 36,000 homes in Essex ‘garden communities’ found to be unsound by inspector – but link road set for green light

Rosie Pearson, of Campaign Against Urban Sprawl in Essex (CAUSE). Picture: ROSIE PEARSON

Family’s heartbreak after ‘smiling and joking’ dad dies of coronavirus

Malcolm Pridmore's partner Paula of more than 20 years has been heartbroken by his death. Picture: JESS PRIDMORE

Return to work after furlough won’t be simple, expert warns

Vicky Webber of Lovewell Blake Picture: PAUL HARRISON PHOTOGRAPHY

Most Read

‘We don’t want kids to be traumatised’ - schools and nurseries on preparing for more children in June

Schools and nurseries are trying to come up with plans for opening up to more children from June 1 Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Primary school closes after two children test positive for coronavirus

Hamford Primary Academy in Walton-on-the-Naze has closed after two children tested positive for Covid-19. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Plans for 36,000 homes in Essex ‘garden communities’ found to be unsound by inspector – but link road set for green light

Rosie Pearson, of Campaign Against Urban Sprawl in Essex (CAUSE). Picture: ROSIE PEARSON

Family’s heartbreak after ‘smiling and joking’ dad dies of coronavirus

Malcolm Pridmore's partner Paula of more than 20 years has been heartbroken by his death. Picture: JESS PRIDMORE

Return to work after furlough won’t be simple, expert warns

Vicky Webber of Lovewell Blake Picture: PAUL HARRISON PHOTOGRAPHY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

What’s your view on the reopening of schools? Join our discussion

Join our Zoom debate about the reopening of schools (file photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO/MONKEYBUSINESSIMAGES

Push for further donations as fundraisers look to bring creative hub project to life

There will be office space within the new hub Picture: THE ART STATION

Hannah from MasterChef is back with a lamb dish to conquer her demons

Music festival producer Hannah Gergory made it to the last 16 on BBC's MasterChef and has another recipe for our readers Picture: GEORGE DAVIES

Ease lockdown stress with meditation tips from Ipswich Buddhist

Meditation is one of the most common practices to help with mindfulness Picture: Getty Images

How communication with vulnerable youngsters has improved under lockdown

Messaging and video call apps are helping children's social care and youth justice workers in Suffolk keep in contact with vulnerable youngsters during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: PAUL GEATER
Drive 24