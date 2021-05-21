News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

How this construction worker is making a statement with his sideline in artistic furniture

Author Picture Icon

Holly Hume

Published: 7:00 PM May 21, 2021   
Adam Symonds is passionate about showcasing the work of other, local artists alongside his own

Adam Symonds is passionate about showcasing the work of other, local artists alongside his own - Credit: Symonds Creative

An aspiring artist, who works full time in construction to pay the bills, is making beautiful, distinctive pieces of furniture in his spare time.

Adam Symonds discovered a passion for craftsmanship at King Edward VI School in Bury St Edmunds, where he spent most of his spare time in the workshop making small pieces for friends and family.

Adam Symonds found his style by creating pieces of art as gifts for friends and family

Adam Symonds found his style by creating pieces of art as gifts for friends and family - Credit: John Hague @struttcreative

A table made by Adam from copper pipping, glass and wood

A table made by Adam from copper pipping, glass and wood - Credit: Symonds Creative

The 23-year-old continued honing his skills after leaving sixth form college and currently lives in Wivenhoe, juggling his full time work on construction sites with his business Symonds Creative.

"I like wood and steel, especially raw steel,  so the base of my pieces is rustic but with a really nice finish for that pleasing aesthetic," he explained.

"I love how I have a crazy idea in my head and can then make that and see my vision come to life, make something completely different and make a statement.

"I've always been told do what you enjoy. At the moment I am still building my skill set up."

Adam Symonds is 23 and creates all his artwork alongside a full time job in construction

Adam Symonds is 23 and creates all his artwork alongside a full time job in construction - Credit: John Hague @struttcreative

A table made by Adam from a tree stump

A table made by Adam from a tree stump - Credit: Symonds Creative

Symonds Creative is the brand Adam launched to sell his own work, but has also used it to showcase the work of other local artists too.

Most Read

  1. 1 Pre-season friendly plans in place as Cook bids to produce fit squad who can 'run the race'
  2. 2 Ipswich Town transfer rumours: Championship side pip Blues to sign Rhodes
  3. 3 Film crews believed to be filming Downton Abbey movie spotted near Sudbury
  1. 4 Kesgrave Shooting: Teenager shot friend in face with shotgun at close range
  2. 5 Award-winning chef re-opening Suffolk pub with ‘proper carvery’  
  3. 6 Town player-of-the-year Wilson 'the number one priority' as he joins League One club
  4. 7 Missing teenage boy returns home
  5. 8 Care home rated inadequate and put into special measures
  6. 9 'Nightmare' for coastal businesses as footbridge to close over summer
  7. 10 'Kind and caring soulmate' Simon couldn't cope with Covid restrictions

He held an exhibition with other artists last year and is looking to host another at the beginning of October.

"I like the idea of of choosing up and coming artists," he said. "I want to big them up as well as creating my own work, I have a creatives page on my website to give them their own space.

"I want people to commission pieces as I like working with others and really enjoy that collaboration process."

He hopes to one day have a shop filled with hand selected pieces of custom artwork by himself and others.

One of the tables made by Adam

This table was made out of a tree stump which had been eaten from the inside by critters - Credit: Symonds Creative

When asked what his favourite piece of work was, Adam recalled a stunning coffee table made from an old tree stump in his friend's back garden.

He recalled: "I was there one day and spotted it when I was collecting firewood and came up with the idea for a table.

"The critters had got in and eaten it from the inside, so I managed to catch it halfway in the middle when it looked really cool and it looks just amazing."

Any artists in the north Essex and Suffolk area who would like to get in touch about the upcoming exhibition should email Adam

To see more of Adam's work visit his website here.

A table made by Adam

A table made by Adam - Credit: Symonds Creative

Bury St Edmunds News
Essex

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The A14 Orwell Bridge has reopened following a police incident Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Police confirm body found in River Orwell was of a 17-year-old boy

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
The A143 at Stanton remains closed following the collision

Updated

Motorcyclist dies following collision with lorry on A143

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Peterborough United's Mohamed Eisa (right) celebrates scoring their side's sixth goal of the game du

'He would get 25 goals in a team like Ipswich' - Posh put Eisa up for sale

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
A sign welcomes drivers to Ipswich on Norwich Road.

From Ipswich to Eye - the origins of 9 Suffolk town and village names

Danielle Lett

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus