Published: 7:00 PM May 21, 2021

Adam Symonds is passionate about showcasing the work of other, local artists alongside his own - Credit: Symonds Creative

An aspiring artist, who works full time in construction to pay the bills, is making beautiful, distinctive pieces of furniture in his spare time.

Adam Symonds discovered a passion for craftsmanship at King Edward VI School in Bury St Edmunds, where he spent most of his spare time in the workshop making small pieces for friends and family.

Adam Symonds found his style by creating pieces of art as gifts for friends and family - Credit: John Hague @struttcreative

A table made by Adam from copper pipping, glass and wood - Credit: Symonds Creative

The 23-year-old continued honing his skills after leaving sixth form college and currently lives in Wivenhoe, juggling his full time work on construction sites with his business Symonds Creative.

"I like wood and steel, especially raw steel, so the base of my pieces is rustic but with a really nice finish for that pleasing aesthetic," he explained.

"I love how I have a crazy idea in my head and can then make that and see my vision come to life, make something completely different and make a statement.

"I've always been told do what you enjoy. At the moment I am still building my skill set up."

Adam Symonds is 23 and creates all his artwork alongside a full time job in construction - Credit: John Hague @struttcreative

A table made by Adam from a tree stump - Credit: Symonds Creative

Symonds Creative is the brand Adam launched to sell his own work, but has also used it to showcase the work of other local artists too.

He held an exhibition with other artists last year and is looking to host another at the beginning of October.

"I like the idea of of choosing up and coming artists," he said. "I want to big them up as well as creating my own work, I have a creatives page on my website to give them their own space.

"I want people to commission pieces as I like working with others and really enjoy that collaboration process."

He hopes to one day have a shop filled with hand selected pieces of custom artwork by himself and others.

This table was made out of a tree stump which had been eaten from the inside by critters - Credit: Symonds Creative

When asked what his favourite piece of work was, Adam recalled a stunning coffee table made from an old tree stump in his friend's back garden.

He recalled: "I was there one day and spotted it when I was collecting firewood and came up with the idea for a table.

"The critters had got in and eaten it from the inside, so I managed to catch it halfway in the middle when it looked really cool and it looks just amazing."

Any artists in the north Essex and Suffolk area who would like to get in touch about the upcoming exhibition should email Adam

To see more of Adam's work visit his website here.