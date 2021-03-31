Published: 8:00 AM March 31, 2021

A keen artist has returned to her former school, Wickhambrook Primary Academy, to design a striking piece of artwork for its new reading area.

Emily Smith described it as an honour after she was invited to paint the backdrop, unveiled on World Book Day, by her former teacher, and now Wickhambrook headteacher, Hannah Tyzack.

Emily, who now studies at Haverhill Community Sixth Form, said: “I loved my time at Wickhambrook. It is a very special place for my family as I went to school here, my nan was a member of staff and my mum is a higher level teaching assistant.

“Hannah also taught me art when I was here so to be asked to come back and paint something for their new reading area was incredibly special.”

Emily, Noah Gearing, Roxy Down and Hannah Tyzack showing off the prominent art work in the new reading area - Credit: Gooderham PR

The painting for the new reading space is from The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, by Charlie Mackesy and includes the quote "what do you want to be when you grow up."

You may also want to watch:

The headteacher said she was thrilled that Emily agreed to come back and paint the backdrop.