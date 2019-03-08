Artist hoping to create ‘perfect’ portrait of Suffolk superstar

Artist Michelle Deyna-Hayward at work in her studio in Eye, on her portrait of Ed Sheeran, which is under wraps until her exhibition in June. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2019

A Suffolk artist has taken on the task of recreating the county’s biggest superstar for her latest exhibition.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Artist Michelle Deyna-Hayward in her studio in Eye with some of her work, including on her portrait of Ed Sheeran,, which is under wraps until her exhibition in June. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Artist Michelle Deyna-Hayward in her studio in Eye with some of her work, including on her portrait of Ed Sheeran,, which is under wraps until her exhibition in June. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mixed media artist Michelle Deyna-Hayward will be hosting a new exhibition in Framlingham this June which will focus on British Celebrity Icons.

Among the stars on show at the exhibition will be Vivienne Westwood, George Michael and Miss Deyna-Hayward’s latest piece: Suffolk singer Ed Sheeran.

“I love people and I love colour,” said Miss Deyna-Hayward.

“I have been painting portraits for as long as I can remember and I am totally self taught.”

Can you guess who artist Michelle Deyna-Hayward is painting? She is painting a portrait of Ed Sheeran, which is under wraps until her exhibition in June. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Can you guess who artist Michelle Deyna-Hayward is painting? She is painting a portrait of Ed Sheeran, which is under wraps until her exhibition in June. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“Local characters interest me so I have painted people in America, in India, London and Cambridgeshire.”

Miss Deyna-Hayward only moved to Suffolk a year ago and it was the move which inspired her to take on Suffolk’s biggest name.

“To me he is Señor Suffolk,” said Miss Deyna- Hayward, “I think he is incredibly talented and I think he is great for a generation of young people.”

Artist Michelle Deyna-Hayward in her studio in Eye with her portrait of Ed Sheeran, which is under wraps until her exhibition. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Artist Michelle Deyna-Hayward in her studio in Eye with her portrait of Ed Sheeran, which is under wraps until her exhibition. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

READ MORE: Everything we know about the Ed Sheeran concerts so far

The picture has been created in acrylic on canvas and for now Miss Deyna-Hayward is only revealing a small part of her portrait to the public.

“I want an air of mystery around my portrait,” laughed Miss Deyna-Hayward.

Artist Michelle Deyna-Hayward at work in her studio in Eye, on her portrait of Ed Sheeran, which is under wraps until her exhibition in June. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Artist Michelle Deyna-Hayward at work in her studio in Eye, on her portrait of Ed Sheeran, which is under wraps until her exhibition in June. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“But to tell you the truth I need a very good image of Ed’s marvellous tattoos on his forearms to paint from.

“I’m struggling to find good enough pictures.”

It’s thought that the Suffolk singer has around 60 tattoos including a lion on his chest.

He also has a Heinz tomato ketchup logo on his left arm to show his love for the red sauce.

Artist Michelle Deyna-Hayward at work in her studio in Eye, on her portrait of Ed Sheeran, which is under wraps until her exhibition in June. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Artist Michelle Deyna-Hayward at work in her studio in Eye, on her portrait of Ed Sheeran, which is under wraps until her exhibition in June. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Miss Deyna-Hayward is hoping that members of the public will be able to help her finish her painting to make it as precise as possible.

“If anybody has any good photographs of Ed Sheeran’s arms that are really clear and that are up to date because I want to get his cat tattoos and all the beautiful colourful tattoos that he has as accurately as possible,” said Miss Deyna-Hayward.

“So Mrs Sheeran, whether that be his mum or his wife, if you can help me please do.”

Miss Deyna-Hayward hopes to be able to unveil her full piece at the exhibition.

The exhibition will take place at the Carousel Gallery in Framlingham from Wednesday, June 5 for five days.