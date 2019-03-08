Artist hoping to create ‘perfect’ portrait of Suffolk superstar
PUBLISHED: 19:01 04 April 2019 | UPDATED: 19:01 04 April 2019
Copyright: Archant 2019
A Suffolk artist has taken on the task of recreating the county’s biggest superstar for her latest exhibition.
Mixed media artist Michelle Deyna-Hayward will be hosting a new exhibition in Framlingham this June which will focus on British Celebrity Icons.
Among the stars on show at the exhibition will be Vivienne Westwood, George Michael and Miss Deyna-Hayward’s latest piece: Suffolk singer Ed Sheeran.
“I love people and I love colour,” said Miss Deyna-Hayward.
“I have been painting portraits for as long as I can remember and I am totally self taught.”
“Local characters interest me so I have painted people in America, in India, London and Cambridgeshire.”
Miss Deyna-Hayward only moved to Suffolk a year ago and it was the move which inspired her to take on Suffolk’s biggest name.
“To me he is Señor Suffolk,” said Miss Deyna- Hayward, “I think he is incredibly talented and I think he is great for a generation of young people.”
The picture has been created in acrylic on canvas and for now Miss Deyna-Hayward is only revealing a small part of her portrait to the public.
“I want an air of mystery around my portrait,” laughed Miss Deyna-Hayward.
“But to tell you the truth I need a very good image of Ed’s marvellous tattoos on his forearms to paint from.
“I’m struggling to find good enough pictures.”
It’s thought that the Suffolk singer has around 60 tattoos including a lion on his chest.
He also has a Heinz tomato ketchup logo on his left arm to show his love for the red sauce.
Miss Deyna-Hayward is hoping that members of the public will be able to help her finish her painting to make it as precise as possible.
“If anybody has any good photographs of Ed Sheeran’s arms that are really clear and that are up to date because I want to get his cat tattoos and all the beautiful colourful tattoos that he has as accurately as possible,” said Miss Deyna-Hayward.
“So Mrs Sheeran, whether that be his mum or his wife, if you can help me please do.”
Miss Deyna-Hayward hopes to be able to unveil her full piece at the exhibition.
The exhibition will take place at the Carousel Gallery in Framlingham from Wednesday, June 5 for five days.