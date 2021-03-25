News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Artist paints unseen moments from Suffolk libraries

Johnny Griffith

Published: 1:31 PM March 25, 2021   
Suffolk artist has been spending the lockdown travelling round 13 Suffolk libraries. 

Suffolk artist has been spending the lockdown travelling round 13 Suffolk libraries.

An online art exhibition offers a unique insight into what libraries were like before and during the Covid-19 crisis.

Suffolk Libraries joined forces with local illustrator and printmaker Sandy Horsley, who spent a year regularly visiting 13 Suffolk libraries to capture unseen moments between customers and staff.  

The project began in 2019 but had to be put on hold in the first lockdown, when libraries were closed - with Sandy continuing to visit libraries once they reopened.

Sandy Horsley captured what it has been like for customers in libraries during and before Covid 

Sandy Horsley captured what it has been like for customers in libraries during and before Covid

Her work has therefore turned into a unique snapshot of how library staff and customers coped and adapted during the coronavirus pandemic. 

Sandy said: “In month six of the project, we had to pause because of the Covid-19 pandemic but, after the first lockdown, restrictions were relaxed and libraries were able to open again. 



“So, there I was in the library sketching in my mask and visor. What I observed was very moving.  

“Customers were obviously really pleased to be back in the library and speak to someone and get some support.  

“It really brought home the importance of libraries and the additional services they offer.  

Customers now have to wear a mask in all Suffolk libraries

Customers now have to wear a mask in all Suffolk libraries

“Throughout the lockdown, libraries were invaluable in being that fourth emergency service.   

“They are extraordinary places, run by and visited by extraordinary people.” 

Sandy’s work is being exhibited at Ipswich County Library.

As people are currently not allowed to view it in person, it can be accessed by the interactive virtual exhibition.  

Suffolk

