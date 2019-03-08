'Their work is mind-blowingly beautiful' - arts and crafts market comes to Bury St Edmunds
PUBLISHED: 07:30 29 July 2019
MARIAM GHAEMI
A wealth of "talented" artists and craft makers have been demonstrating their skills at a summer mini market in Bury St Edmunds.
The initiative gave shoppers the chance to enjoy a mix of arts and crafts stalls yesterday including furniture makers, printmakers, ceramicists, jewellers and textile artists.
It was organised by West Suffolk Council and the Bury St Edmunds market traders working together with community artist Lou Gridley.
Partially-sighted artist Catherine Baldwin, from Clacton, said: "The council have organised the event and put up these wonderful gazeboes - if they hadn't done we couldn't have traded.
"They have helped us and we are helping the town by bringing people in. It's making an enjoyable experience, but also they are seeing wonderful crafters. Look at their work - it's absolutely mind-blowingly beautiful."
Mrs Baldwin, 64, has been painting all her life, but is now partially sighted as a result of diabetes. She has a small team who help her set up her stall, squeeze her tubes of paint and wash her brushes.
Ceramicist Julia Hadley, from Bury St Edmunds, was demonstrating how she makes her art.
She has been making pottery for a couple of years since retiring as a nurse.
"I started doing an evening class. I had retired and thought I needed to do something and had always done arts and crafts - painting and drawing and sewing - and this fulfilled what I wanted."
She added: "I just love it. It's just fun."
Les and Joyce Gannon brought their family oil and sauce business Ntsama to the market from Cambridgeshire.
They said trade had not been "too bad considering the weather".
Peter Stevens, West Suffolk Council cabinet member responsible for the markets, said: "We held one of these art and crafts markets in late June and had very good feedback from all who went. We have a wealth of talented artists and craft makers in the local area."
West Suffolk Council will soon be launching a free training programme for crafty entrepreneurs looking to start-up a market trading business.
Anyone who wants to register their interest should contact organisers here
