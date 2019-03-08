Partly Cloudy

Gallery

'Their work is mind-blowingly beautiful' - arts and crafts market comes to Bury St Edmunds

PUBLISHED: 07:30 29 July 2019

Bury St Edmunds ceramicist Julia Hadley at work Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

Bury St Edmunds ceramicist Julia Hadley at work Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

MARIAM GHAEMI

A wealth of "talented" artists and craft makers have been demonstrating their skills at a summer mini market in Bury St Edmunds.

The arts and crafts market had unique works for sale and people could see how they were made Picture: MARIAM GHAEMIThe arts and crafts market had unique works for sale and people could see how they were made Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

The initiative gave shoppers the chance to enjoy a mix of arts and crafts stalls yesterday including furniture makers, printmakers, ceramicists, jewellers and textile artists.

It was organised by West Suffolk Council and the Bury St Edmunds market traders working together with community artist Lou Gridley.

Partially-sighted artist Catherine Baldwin, from Clacton, said: "The council have organised the event and put up these wonderful gazeboes - if they hadn't done we couldn't have traded.

"They have helped us and we are helping the town by bringing people in. It's making an enjoyable experience, but also they are seeing wonderful crafters. Look at their work - it's absolutely mind-blowingly beautiful."

Partially-sighted artist Catherine Baldwin from Clacton Picture: MARIAM GHAEMIPartially-sighted artist Catherine Baldwin from Clacton Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

Mrs Baldwin, 64, has been painting all her life, but is now partially sighted as a result of diabetes. She has a small team who help her set up her stall, squeeze her tubes of paint and wash her brushes.

Ceramicist Julia Hadley, from Bury St Edmunds, was demonstrating how she makes her art.

She has been making pottery for a couple of years since retiring as a nurse.

"I started doing an evening class. I had retired and thought I needed to do something and had always done arts and crafts - painting and drawing and sewing - and this fulfilled what I wanted."

The stall of artist Catherine Baldwin Picture: MARIAM GHAEMIThe stall of artist Catherine Baldwin Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

She added: "I just love it. It's just fun."

Les and Joyce Gannon brought their family oil and sauce business Ntsama to the market from Cambridgeshire.

They said trade had not been "too bad considering the weather".

Peter Stevens, West Suffolk Council cabinet member responsible for the markets, said: "We held one of these art and crafts markets in late June and had very good feedback from all who went. We have a wealth of talented artists and craft makers in the local area."

Julia Hadley, of Holiday Inspired Ceramics Picture: MARIAM GHAEMIJulia Hadley, of Holiday Inspired Ceramics Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

West Suffolk Council will soon be launching a free training programme for crafty entrepreneurs looking to start-up a market trading business.

Anyone who wants to register their interest should contact organisers here

Les and Joyce Gannon with their oil and sauce stall Picture: MARIAM GHAEMILes and Joyce Gannon with their oil and sauce stall Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

A14 closed after lorry crashes off road onto roundabout below

The scene of the crash below the A14 at Claydon Picture: PAULA IRVINE

A14 still partially closed after lorry crashes off road onto roundabout below

The scene of the crash below the A14 at Claydon Picture: PAULA IRVINE

‘There have been a lot of lows... This club has given me the platform to perform to my potential’ – Garbutt on his Ipswich aspirations

Luke Garbutt takes evasive action at Notts County Picture Pagepix

How a village saved their pub - and are now turning a profit

The Case Is Altered, Bentley, Suffolk. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Residents ‘shocked’ at home evacuation after military grenades and chemicals found in property

The scene of the evacuation in Lowestoft. Photo: Mick Howes

Is promised Bury St Edmunds relief road in jeopardy?

Westley Road, Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Follow all of todays's breaking news in Suffolk and north Essex right here Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘It is a big deal’ - why Sound City Ipswich will invigorate town’s live music scene

Ed Sheeran outside The Swan in Ipswich as an up and coming star. Picture: JEN O'NEILL

A14 still partially closed after lorry crashes off road onto roundabout below

The scene of the crash below the A14 at Claydon Picture: PAULA IRVINE

Will an Ipswich Witch be British speedway champion tonight? There is a chance!

Danny King gunning to win another British title at Belle Vue tonight Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com
