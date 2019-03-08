Gallery

'Their work is mind-blowingly beautiful' - arts and crafts market comes to Bury St Edmunds

Bury St Edmunds ceramicist Julia Hadley at work Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI MARIAM GHAEMI

A wealth of "talented" artists and craft makers have been demonstrating their skills at a summer mini market in Bury St Edmunds.

The arts and crafts market had unique works for sale and people could see how they were made Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI The arts and crafts market had unique works for sale and people could see how they were made Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

The initiative gave shoppers the chance to enjoy a mix of arts and crafts stalls yesterday including furniture makers, printmakers, ceramicists, jewellers and textile artists.

It was organised by West Suffolk Council and the Bury St Edmunds market traders working together with community artist Lou Gridley.

Partially-sighted artist Catherine Baldwin, from Clacton, said: "The council have organised the event and put up these wonderful gazeboes - if they hadn't done we couldn't have traded.

"They have helped us and we are helping the town by bringing people in. It's making an enjoyable experience, but also they are seeing wonderful crafters. Look at their work - it's absolutely mind-blowingly beautiful."

Partially-sighted artist Catherine Baldwin from Clacton Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI Partially-sighted artist Catherine Baldwin from Clacton Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

Mrs Baldwin, 64, has been painting all her life, but is now partially sighted as a result of diabetes. She has a small team who help her set up her stall, squeeze her tubes of paint and wash her brushes.

Ceramicist Julia Hadley, from Bury St Edmunds, was demonstrating how she makes her art.

She has been making pottery for a couple of years since retiring as a nurse.

"I started doing an evening class. I had retired and thought I needed to do something and had always done arts and crafts - painting and drawing and sewing - and this fulfilled what I wanted."

The stall of artist Catherine Baldwin Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI The stall of artist Catherine Baldwin Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

She added: "I just love it. It's just fun."

Les and Joyce Gannon brought their family oil and sauce business Ntsama to the market from Cambridgeshire.

They said trade had not been "too bad considering the weather".

Peter Stevens, West Suffolk Council cabinet member responsible for the markets, said: "We held one of these art and crafts markets in late June and had very good feedback from all who went. We have a wealth of talented artists and craft makers in the local area."

Julia Hadley, of Holiday Inspired Ceramics Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI Julia Hadley, of Holiday Inspired Ceramics Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

West Suffolk Council will soon be launching a free training programme for crafty entrepreneurs looking to start-up a market trading business.

Anyone who wants to register their interest should contact organisers here

Les and Joyce Gannon with their oil and sauce stall Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI Les and Joyce Gannon with their oil and sauce stall Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

