Theatre looks forward to returning in New Year thanks to lottery grant

The Quay Theatre in Sudbury will be reopening in the New Year thanks to receiving lottery funding. Theatre Manager Sharon Buckler (left) and volunteer Carol Morris. Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVES/PHIL MORLEY Archant

The Quay Theatre in Sudbury will be re-opening in January – thanks to receiving extra funding through a lottery grant.

The Quay Theatre in Sudbury. Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVES/ PHIL MORLEY The Quay Theatre in Sudbury. Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVES/ PHIL MORLEY

The Culture Recovery Fund has awarded the venue with £121,000 through Arts Council England to enable shows and performances to return in the New Year with social distancing measures in place.

With much revenue lost through lack of performances due to Covid-19, the theatre is planning to open its doors once again with a diverse mix of music, films, and plays with a range of programmes fixed until March 2021.

The grant has enabled The Quay Theatre to erect a a temporary external dressing room area in the car park, an outside temporary shelter for socially distanced queuing during winter and the set-up of a payment and ordering app for the bar.

Theatre manager Sharon Buckler said: “This news is so fantastic for so many people so, for now then, a huge, but cautious, sigh of relief.

“We can’t wait to welcome people back.”