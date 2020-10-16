E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Theatre looks forward to returning in New Year thanks to lottery grant

PUBLISHED: 13:05 16 October 2020

The Quay Theatre in Sudbury will be reopening in the New Year thanks to receiving lottery funding. Theatre Manager Sharon Buckler (left) and volunteer Carol Morris. Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVES/PHIL MORLEY

The Quay Theatre in Sudbury will be reopening in the New Year thanks to receiving lottery funding. Theatre Manager Sharon Buckler (left) and volunteer Carol Morris. Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVES/PHIL MORLEY

Archant

The Quay Theatre in Sudbury will be re-opening in January – thanks to receiving extra funding through a lottery grant.

The Quay Theatre in Sudbury. Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVES/ PHIL MORLEYThe Quay Theatre in Sudbury. Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVES/ PHIL MORLEY

The Culture Recovery Fund has awarded the venue with £121,000 through Arts Council England to enable shows and performances to return in the New Year with social distancing measures in place.

With much revenue lost through lack of performances due to Covid-19, the theatre is planning to open its doors once again with a diverse mix of music, films, and plays with a range of programmes fixed until March 2021.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Theatre to go ahead with Macbeth show amid coronavirus crisis

The grant has enabled The Quay Theatre to erect a a temporary external dressing room area in the car park, an outside temporary shelter for socially distanced queuing during winter and the set-up of a payment and ordering app for the bar.

Theatre manager Sharon Buckler said: “This news is so fantastic for so many people so, for now then, a huge, but cautious, sigh of relief.

“We can’t wait to welcome people back.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Why Suffolk is not moving to ‘High’ alert Covid status yet

Stuart Keeble, director of public health for Suffolk, said there are

Deadline Day Live: Transfer latest from Ipswich Town and the rest of League One

It's expected to be a quiet transfer deadline day at Ipswich Town. Picture: PAGEPIX

Gravestones at rural church vandalised with gold spray paint

Graves at All Saints Church in Hitcham have been vandalised Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk escaped lightly on Britain’s wettest ever day!

Britain had its wettest day ever this month - but Suffolk avoided the worst of the deluge. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Police warning as officers search for wanted man

Aaron Crinnon, 29, is wanted by Suffolk Police and is believed to be in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Suffolk Police