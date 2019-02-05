Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Project inspired by memories of care home residents is unveiled

05 February, 2019 - 13:38
The Mildenhall Lodge art project is unveiled Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

The Mildenhall Lodge art project is unveiled Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Lucy Taylor Photography

A nine-month art project which was inspired by the childhood memories of residents at a Mildenhall care home was unveiled last week.

Residents at Mildenhall Lodge Picture: LUCY TAYLORResidents at Mildenhall Lodge Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Mildenhall Lodge opened its doors to the community for the special exhibition, titled Bringing the Outside In, which was created by residents.

The project was co-created and delivered by Holly Sandiford and Melanie Tilford, from organisation ArtatWork CIC, and was supported by a National Lottery grant of £10,000.

Residents shared their memories of being in nature as a child as inspiration for the project with an arts and walking group for women which is held at Mildenhall Community Centre.

The centre is managed by Keystone Development Trust, who were also partners in the project.

Melanie Tilford and Derek Boorman at the art project showcase Picture: LUCY TAYLORMelanie Tilford and Derek Boorman at the art project showcase Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Activities included library and museum visits, poetry sessions, journaling, heritage crafts making, and mixed media artwork.

To mark the end of the project, the home hosted an art exhibition and welcomed the local community to view the art and meet the residents who inspired and created the work. The art will also be displayed throughout the home for residents and visitors to admire.

Katy Hughes, home manager at Mildenhall Lodge, said: “The residents and team at Mildenhall Lodge are incredibly proud to have taken part in such a fantastic project.

“We are passionate about the importance of encouraging older people to build relationships within the community, and encouraging reminiscence through hobbies such as arts and crafts – art is a fantastic way to express memories through a creative outlet.

“We would like to say a big thank you to Holly, Melanie and their team who made the project such a success, and we’re all looking forward to continuing to be creative with their new hobbies.”

Holly Sandiford, from ArtatWork CIC, said: “This project is important to encourage reminiscence, and we were really keen to explore how the natural environment played a big role in the lives of the participating residents. We were over the moon to have received additional support thanks to National Lottery players.”

ArtatWork is a not for profit Community Interest Company (CIC) which offers arts activities as a means of promoting wellbeing.

The group encourages people to rediscover their creativity, in a fun and collaborative way, thus increasing personal happiness and satisfaction.

Most Read

Every home on new housing estate built in wrong place

Persimmon Homes' development in Framlingham Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

The scene of the crash on the A134. Picture: NSRAPT

Suspicious package detonated and evacuation zone lifted following Ipswich car park discovery

Police in Portman Road after the evacuation Picture: ARCHANT

Community spirit in wake of ‘shocking’ death crash

Police at the scene of the accidenton the Essex/Suffolk border Picture: PAUL GEATER

Could Greater Anglia’s new commuter trains face months of delays?

Greater Anglia's new Aventra commuter train built by Bombardier. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Most Read

Every home on new housing estate built in wrong place

Persimmon Homes' development in Framlingham Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

The scene of the crash on the A134. Picture: NSRAPT

Suspicious package detonated and evacuation zone lifted following Ipswich car park discovery

Police in Portman Road after the evacuation Picture: ARCHANT

Community spirit in wake of ‘shocking’ death crash

Police at the scene of the accidenton the Essex/Suffolk border Picture: PAUL GEATER

Could Greater Anglia’s new commuter trains face months of delays?

Greater Anglia's new Aventra commuter train built by Bombardier. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Tributes paid to ‘passionate light aircraft flyer’ killed in tragic crash

Stuart Penfold, who was killed when the light aircraft he was flying crash on Sunday Picture: SUPPLIED BY ESSEX POLICE

Victim of light aircraft crash named locally

Police at Belchamp Walter, which is close to Sudbury on the Suffolk/Essex border Picture: PAUL GEATER

On this day in Town history: Haynes fires famous derby day winner at the death

Danny Haynes celebrates his winner in the East Anglian Derby at Carrow Road in 2006

Apology for blogger whose gender comments led to call from police

Margaret Nelson was asked to 'tone down' her remarks on gender Picture: MARGARET NELSON

The TV stars we once loved - it’s our Valentine’s Quiz, 2019

How we loved the Milk Tray man
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists