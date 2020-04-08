Teenager summonsed to court after reports of defrauding 88-year-old woman
PUBLISHED: 22:19 08 April 2020 | UPDATED: 22:19 08 April 2020
A 19-year-old is due to appear in court for reportedly impersonating a police officer and taking a four-figure sum of cash from an 88-year-old woman.
Asad Arshad, of Ashbourne Avenue, Ilford, is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, June 3, to answer a charge of fraud by false representation.
Police arrested a man on January 9 this year after they received a call about suspicious behaviour outside the home of an 88-year-old woman in Maldon.
The woman told officers she handed over a four-figure sum of cash after receiving a call from a man claiming to be a police officer.
The Essex Police investigation was carried out with assistance from Action Fraud, the national fraud reporting centre.
