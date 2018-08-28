Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Head of Stowmarket autism club gets members ready for independent life

PUBLISHED: 09:15 23 November 2018 | UPDATED: 09:15 23 November 2018

There are now three groups that children and teens can attend, each with different offerings. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

There are now three groups that children and teens can attend, each with different offerings. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Archant

Sometimes it is the little things in life, such as food shopping, buying a train ticket or going to the cinema, which are taken for granted.

Vicki Lee, co-chair of Stowmarket ASD Saturday Clubs. Picture: JOANNA HARRISVicki Lee, co-chair of Stowmarket ASD Saturday Clubs. Picture: JOANNA HARRIS

And that’s where the ASD Saturday Club in Stowmarket, a group which supports families and children with an autistic spectrum disorder, comes in, says 47-year-old Vicki Lee, its co-chairman and volunteer.

The group, which meet at the community hub in Crown Street, has weekly and monthly groups that give young people fun activities to do, teach them life skills around coping in the wider world.

More importantly, Ms Lee says, it gives parents and carers some respite from the full-time care they provide for their loved ones, often for free.

She said: “Some people must be really exhausted and run down and we’re helping to steer them in the right direction.

Children in Stowmarket took part in a fun run in support of Stowmarket ASD Saturday Club in 2017 too. Picture: STOWMARKET ASD SATURDAY CLUBChildren in Stowmarket took part in a fun run in support of Stowmarket ASD Saturday Club in 2017 too. Picture: STOWMARKET ASD SATURDAY CLUB

“We try to make the experience about self-empowerment and moving the young people that attend into adulthood.”

Ms Lee discovered the club when her son William was diagnosed with autism aged 12.

She was looking for somewhere which was providing something fun and interesting for her son and the Saturday Club had a great offering of activities and life skills for people like William who can feel very anxious in some social situations.

Now William is 15 and is a regular attendee at the club, learning skills like with computers and meeting other young people experiencing the same challenges.

The Stowmarket Saturday Club meeting at Red Gables in town. It teaches skills and offers a space for young people with autistic spectrum disorder. Picture: ANDY ABBOTTThe Stowmarket Saturday Club meeting at Red Gables in town. It teaches skills and offers a space for young people with autistic spectrum disorder. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Ms Lee said: “In 2016 we lost a major funding source and the long-standing chairman of the club’s committee stepped down.

“Myself and my co-chairman Russell Langley took over the club and with the support of our volunteers we have managed to secure three more years of funding which is just brilliant.

“If it wasn’t for them and our club manager, Leah Bower, we would never be able to support young people the way we do.”

The club is in high demand, with attendees from as far as Ipswich and Diss and a waiting list for their weekly Saturday club and the monthly clubs for children as old as 18, who take regular trips in the safe environment of the club to learn how to do things like shop and cook for themselves.

you can let us know about your Community Heroes at newsroom@archant.co.uk - send us up to 200 words about who your hero is and the great work they do and they do.you can let us know about your Community Heroes at newsroom@archant.co.uk - send us up to 200 words about who your hero is and the great work they do and they do.

Ms Lee’s volunteering is all-consuming - before speaking to us she was meeting with another parent of the club to discuss what entitlements and benefits are available to their children as they get older and embark on more independent lives.

“It’s not something that we offer as the Saturday Club, but we’re a community of parents and we always try to help each other,” she added.

The ASD Saturday club of Stowmarket are always fundraising and have a festive double feature movie night at the Regal in Stowmarket on Friday November 30.

Tickets are available for showings of The Polar Express and Home Alone on the cinema website.

The event is funded in part by the East of England co-Op.

Major incident at business park – Reports of ‘person trapped’ at warehouse

17 minutes ago Emily Townsend
Emergency services are at the scene of an incident in Iceni Way, Haverhill Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Emergency services are at the scene of a major incident at in Haverhill, where searches are understood to be under way for a person trapped at a business park.

Could cuts to £368,000 Citizens Advice Bureau grant be phased over time?

21 minutes ago Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Suffolk County Council is making £11m of cuts in 2019, while its overall budget is increasing by around £14m Picture: ARCHANT

Calls have been made for controversial plans to axe a six figure grant for Citizens Advice Bureaus in Suffolk to be phased in over a longer period of time.

Council reconsiders tampon tax policy following pressure from opposition

23 minutes ago Amy Gibbons
From left to right: Miss Myfanwy Cooper, Lara Fordham, Suffolk county councillor Jack Abbott, Evie Harrison, Ccouncillor Helen Armitage and Alex Mayer MEP Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL LABOUR GROUP

Suffolk County Council’s Tory administration has launched a bid to tackle period poverty – just weeks after it failed to commit cash to the cause.

Major traffic builds ahead of Christmas Fayre

08:53 Dominic Moffitt
Traffic is already building as we head into the second day of the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre (stock image) Picture: GREGG BROWN

Stretches of slow moving and queuing traffic is building around Bury St Edmunds as it prepares for the Christmas Fayre.

‘It didn’t take long did it?’ – Traffic cone appears on top of new Cornhill gateways

08:48 Dominic Moffitt
A cone has be put on the top of the arches at the Cornhill Picture: WILL JEFFORD

A traffic cone has appeared above the new Cornhill ‘Stonehenge’ feature just hours after it was unveiled, causing a stir in Ipswich town centre.

Your Black Friday and weekend weather report

07:53 Dominic Moffitt
We can expect rain and sunshine in equal measure on Sunday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The weather is looking grim in Suffolk and both Essex for today and Saturday, but Sunday could be a wild card with sunshine and rain breaking through.

Updated Heavy traffic following A11 car crash

07:08 Dominic Moffitt
The A11 near Barton Mills where police are attending a single vehicle crash Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

An early morning single vehicle collision on the A11 heading northbound is causing heavy traffic heading north.

Most read

“You are not disabled, you are fake” – Man shouts and swears at woman with guide dog

Police would like to speak with this man in connection with the incident Picture: BRITISH TRANSPORT POLICE

Single mum of five describes the ‘blood, sweat and tears’ she went through to build her guesthouse business

Juliet Fisher, owner of the Highwaymans, with her children

Opinion Comment: Don’t just assume everything will be alright – Ipswich Town fans, your club needs you

Portman Road erupts after Gwion Edwards' goal against Norwich City back in September. Photo: Steve Waller

Car with blown out tyre left gouges along A14 before crashing

The crashed car in Stowmarket. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre 2018: Travel information

The packed Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre last year at Angel Hill Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Warning of “fossilised” villages in Suffolk as services disappear

Coddenham is one of the

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24