Asda store cordoned off for 12 hours amid police incident

PUBLISHED: 08:32 05 August 2020

Police are attending the incident at the Asda store off Main Road in Harwich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Harwich’s Asda supermarket has been cordoned off by police for nearly 12 hours amid reports of a man on the roof of the store.

Essex Police were called to the incident at the Main Road shop at about 8.50pm on Tuesday, August 4.

The cordon remains in place this morning and the store is shut while police deal with the incident.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We are working with our partners and the store management as we deal with this incident.

“We have put cordons in place and the store continues to remains shut. Please avoid the area.

“We thank people for their support and assistance.”

