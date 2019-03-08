Gallery

Property of the Week: Period home with heated pool could be yours for £1.1m

Ash Street Farm, Semer, is on the market with Jackson-Stops Picture: JIM TANFIELD/INSCAPE PHOTOGRAPHY JIM TANFIELD/INSCAPE PHOTOGRAPHY

This gorgeous period farmhouse near Hadleigh, complete with heated pool, could be yours - if you have £1.1million to spend.

The drawing room at Ash Street Farm, Semer. Picture: JIM TANFIELD/INSCAPE PHOTOGRAPHY The drawing room at Ash Street Farm, Semer. Picture: JIM TANFIELD/INSCAPE PHOTOGRAPHY

Ash Street Farm in Semer, a four-bedroom house with many period features including exposed beams and open fireplaces, has just gone on the market with Jackson-Stops in Ipswich,

It is Grade II listed and set in a walled garden, and has been renovated and refurbished by its current owners.

The heated pool at Ash Street Farm, Semer, near Hadleigh Picture: JIM TANFIELD/INSCAPE PHOTOGRAPHY The heated pool at Ash Street Farm, Semer, near Hadleigh Picture: JIM TANFIELD/INSCAPE PHOTOGRAPHY

As well as the main house, the buyer will benefit from a recently built pool house complete with bedroom and kitchen. In addition, there are self-contained offices, cart lodge garaging and workshop, and a hard tennis court.

On the ground floor, a heavy oak front door opens into a reception lobby, with storage cupboards, and hall. There are steps down to a large kitchen/breakfast room/dining area, which includes a four-oven Aga, double oven and many floor and wall units, in addition to a central island and built-in window seat.

The kitchen at Ash Street Farm, Semer Picture: JIM TANFIELD/INSCAPE PHOTOGRAPHY The kitchen at Ash Street Farm, Semer Picture: JIM TANFIELD/INSCAPE PHOTOGRAPHY

The downstairs accommodation includes a drawing room with an inglenook fireplace and wood-burning stove, leading through to a study.

There is also a secondary staircase to the first floor and inner hall with a door to the garden and cloak/utility room, as well as a staircase hall/sitting room with built-in cupboards and bookshelves, and a staircase to the first floor.

A bird's-eye view of Ash Street Farm, Semer Picture: JIM TANFIELD/INSCAPE PHOTOGRAPHY A bird's-eye view of Ash Street Farm, Semer Picture: JIM TANFIELD/INSCAPE PHOTOGRAPHY

Upstairs, there are four bedrooms, including a master bedroom suite with a double-height ceiling, an impressive exposed chimney breast and exposed wall timbers. It also has an en-suite bathroom and dressing room.

The accommodation also includes a family bathroom, and one of the other bedrooms has an en-suite shower room.

A beamed bedroom at Ash Street Farm, Semer Picture: JIM TANFIELD/INSCAPE PHOTOGRAPHY A beamed bedroom at Ash Street Farm, Semer Picture: JIM TANFIELD/INSCAPE PHOTOGRAPHY

The house has a walled courtyard with plenty of parking. The varied gardens include a formal kitchen garden area with an ornamental box hedge and rose garden and fruit trees, while another area has been deliberately left wild to attract wild flowers. including orchids.

The pool house has a pan tile roof and bifold doors. Its accommodation includes a living area with cupboards, sink and built-in Neff cooker, a bedroom with tiled floor, and a wet room/changing room complete with a walk-in shower and WC.

The pool house at Ash Street Farm, Semer Picture: JIM TANFIELD/INSCAPE PHOTOGRAPHY The pool house at Ash Street Farm, Semer Picture: JIM TANFIELD/INSCAPE PHOTOGRAPHY

The pool building has underfloor heating and also provides heating for the pool itself.

For more information, contact Jackson-Stops on 01473 218218.

A photo of Ash Street Farm, Semer, taken by drone Picture: JIM TANFIELD/INSCAPE PHOTOGRAPHY A photo of Ash Street Farm, Semer, taken by drone Picture: JIM TANFIELD/INSCAPE PHOTOGRAPHY