First homes in Bury St Edmunds development to go on sale later this year
The first of 132 homes in the Saxon Heath development in Bury St Edmunds will go on sale later this year.
The development, which is located off Marham Parkway, is part of a new neighbourhood of 330 homes which Ashberry Homes is delivering with Bellway.
The two developments will sit within the wider Marham Park consortium scheme, planned to provide approximately 1,000 new homes in the area.
The Ashberry Homes site will include 100 two, three and four-bedroom houses for private sale, with a further 32 affordable homes for local people and a mixture of apartments and houses that will be available through shared ownership.
Emma Hawkins, sales manager for Ashberry Homes, said: “Work is progressing well on the first homes which are starting to take shape at Saxon Heath.
“This is a highly sustainable location for new housing, as part of a wider new community which is forming on the edge of Bury St Edmunds, within easy reach of the town’s varied amenities and great transport links.
“We are providing a good mix of houses for sale ranging in size from two to four-bedrooms that complement the properties Bellway is building on the neighbouring site."
Areas of public open space will also be created as part of the development.