Road crash sparks major response from firefighters
PUBLISHED: 12:07 14 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:07 14 November 2019
A road crash in a Suffolk village has sparked a major response from firefighters, with five fire engines and an all-terrain vehicle called to help.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue was called at 11.31am today (Thursday, November 14) to reports of an accident in Ashbocking Road, Witnesham.
A spokesman for the service confirmed five engines had attended the scene - one from Ipswich east, two from Princes Street and one each from Needham Market and Stowmarket.
The service's Unimog, a multi-purpose all-wheel drive which is commonly used for off roading and was built for agriculture, has also been sent to the scene.