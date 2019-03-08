E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Road crash sparks major response from firefighters

PUBLISHED: 12:07 14 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:07 14 November 2019

One of Suffolk Fire and Rescue's Unimogs has been sent to a raod traffic accident in Witnesham. Picture: ARCHANT

One of Suffolk Fire and Rescue's Unimogs has been sent to a raod traffic accident in Witnesham. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A road crash in a Suffolk village has sparked a major response from firefighters, with five fire engines and an all-terrain vehicle called to help.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue was called at 11.31am today (Thursday, November 14) to reports of an accident in Ashbocking Road, Witnesham.

A spokesman for the service confirmed five engines had attended the scene - one from Ipswich east, two from Princes Street and one each from Needham Market and Stowmarket.

The service's Unimog, a multi-purpose all-wheel drive which is commonly used for off roading and was built for agriculture, has also been sent to the scene.

