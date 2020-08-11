E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Motorcycle and three chainsaws stolen from barn overnight

PUBLISHED: 12:41 11 August 2020

A yellow Suzuki RM250 motocross motorcycle was stolen from a barn in Ashfield. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

A yellow Suzuki RM250 motocross motorcycle was stolen from a barn in Ashfield. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

SUFFOLK POLICE

Three chainsaws and an off-road motorcycle are among a number of items which have been stolen from a barn in Ashfield.

Police are appealing for witnesses or information following a burglary in Ashfield at some point between 7.45pm on Monday, August 3 and 8.45am on Tuesday, August 4.

A barn was broken into via forced entry and a number of items were stolen from the premises.

These include a yellow Suzuki RM250 motocross motorcycle, three chainsaws, a strimmer, a helmet and a socket set, among other items.

Anyone with any information about this incident or who saw anything suspicious should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference numbers: 37/44706/20 and 37/44754/20.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

First plans submitted for 99 new homes near Clacton

Plans for 99 new homes to the north of Clacton have been submitted to Tendring District Council Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Children taken to hospital after suspected chemical leak at Suffolk holiday park

Emergency services responded to an incident involving hazardous chemicals at Carlton Meres Holiday Park, near Saxmundham Picture: GEMMA JARVIS

Suffolk cases fall in new coronavirus infection data as regional ‘R’ value drops

The latest weekly coronavirus infection rates show a fall in Suffolk, according to public health data. Woodbridge shoppers wear their masks in public, as it is now compulsory to wear a mask in shops Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Car driver doing donuts in Tesco car park at 1am ‘faces £400 in fines’

The car was seized in the car park of Stowmarket Tesco. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Couple launch new Suffolk bakery

Zoe and Tristan Hasler ran The Barn Cafe at Alder Carr Farm for five years. Now they are running a bakery from the site supplying the farm shop and with collection available every week Picture: Harry Engles

Most Read

First plans submitted for 99 new homes near Clacton

Plans for 99 new homes to the north of Clacton have been submitted to Tendring District Council Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Children taken to hospital after suspected chemical leak at Suffolk holiday park

Emergency services responded to an incident involving hazardous chemicals at Carlton Meres Holiday Park, near Saxmundham Picture: GEMMA JARVIS

Suffolk cases fall in new coronavirus infection data as regional ‘R’ value drops

The latest weekly coronavirus infection rates show a fall in Suffolk, according to public health data. Woodbridge shoppers wear their masks in public, as it is now compulsory to wear a mask in shops Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Car driver doing donuts in Tesco car park at 1am ‘faces £400 in fines’

The car was seized in the car park of Stowmarket Tesco. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Couple launch new Suffolk bakery

Zoe and Tristan Hasler ran The Barn Cafe at Alder Carr Farm for five years. Now they are running a bakery from the site supplying the farm shop and with collection available every week Picture: Harry Engles

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Tractor smashes into BT phone line and blocks road

A tractor has crashed into a telephone line in Cratfield, Suffolk. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

House blaze sparked by oil-soaked rag that ‘self-ignited’

Mark and Lyn Young outside their Woolpit home the morning after the fire. Picture: MARK LANGFORD

LOOK: Lorry hits house, leaving busy road closed

Essex Police closed the B1033 after a lorry hit a house on the road. Picture: Alex Nicolic

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Championship duo ‘join the race’ for Gwion Edwards

Gwion Edwards is now in the final year of his Ipswich Town contract. Photo: Ross Halls

Reader letter: Why were we given just three days’ notice of A14 closures?

The A14 near Trimley Picture: GOOGLE MAPS