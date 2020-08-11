Motorcycle and three chainsaws stolen from barn overnight
PUBLISHED: 12:41 11 August 2020
SUFFOLK POLICE
Three chainsaws and an off-road motorcycle are among a number of items which have been stolen from a barn in Ashfield.
Police are appealing for witnesses or information following a burglary in Ashfield at some point between 7.45pm on Monday, August 3 and 8.45am on Tuesday, August 4.
A barn was broken into via forced entry and a number of items were stolen from the premises.
These include a yellow Suzuki RM250 motocross motorcycle, three chainsaws, a strimmer, a helmet and a socket set, among other items.
Anyone with any information about this incident or who saw anything suspicious should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference numbers: 37/44706/20 and 37/44754/20.
