E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

I discovered someone I knew was a sex offender...now I’m raising money for survivors of abuse

PUBLISHED: 07:21 24 March 2020 | UPDATED: 08:22 24 March 2020

Ashley Watts has dyed his hair blue to be more recognisable in his 20 challenges. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Ashley Watts has dyed his hair blue to be more recognisable in his 20 challenges. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

A man who “struggled to cope” after discovering someone he knew was a sex offender is to take on 20 fitness challenges in 2020 to raise money for survivors of abuse.

Fiona Ellis, founder of Survivors in Transition. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNFiona Ellis, founder of Survivors in Transition. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ashley Watts said he became depressed and needed counselling after the person was convicted for possession of 300 indecent images of children in 2017.

The offender was also put on the Sex Offenders’ Register for 10 years.

Mr Watts, 35, from Harkstead, said he wanted to raise money for Survivors in Transition - which supports men and women who experienced sexual abuse in childhood.

The self-employed tradesman said: “It took a good week before it properly hit me and each day I would go over it in my head and I still can’t quite believe it.

Ashley Watts is completing a year of sporting challenges to raise money for Survivors in Transition. Picture: SONYA DUNCANAshley Watts is completing a year of sporting challenges to raise money for Survivors in Transition. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

“I felt really guilty like – how didn’t I know?

“This was someone who had been around my children, they were at my wedding, they were a big part of my life – and I’m not even the victim, that’s what I kept coming back to.”

The father of two started counselling at the beginning of 2019 after he struggled to cope with the situation and became depressed – shutting himself off from friends and family.

“Talking doesn’t fix the problem”, he added. “But it makes it much easier to deal with if you share.”

Ashley Watts is completing a year of sporting challenges to raise money for Survivors in Transition. Picture: SONYA DUNCANAshley Watts is completing a year of sporting challenges to raise money for Survivors in Transition. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Fiona Ellis, founder of SiT, said: “This is quite a unique situation of someone to contact us like this and it is something that people don’t really think about.

“Ashley is incredibly brave and it is tremendous what he is doing and his commitment to raising awareness.”

To donate to Mr Watts’ challenges for Survivors In Transition visit his GoFundMe page here.

Most Read

Tesco staff threatened at knifepoint and car stolen in armed robbery

A police cordon remained in place several hours after the incident Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Which shops in Suffolk have closed this weekend due to the coronavirus impact?

John Lewis in Ipswich will close their doors temporarily after business on Monday - Waitrose shops will remain open Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Four more coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Suffolk has risen to 22 Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Person dies after contracting coronavirus in north east Essex

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance. Photograph Simon Parker

Boris Johnson announces lockdown to battle coronavirus

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation from 10 Downing Street, as he placed the UK on lockdown as the Government seeks to stop the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) Picture: PA VIDEO/PA WIRE

Most Read

Tesco staff threatened at knifepoint and car stolen in armed robbery

A police cordon remained in place several hours after the incident Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Which shops in Suffolk have closed this weekend due to the coronavirus impact?

John Lewis in Ipswich will close their doors temporarily after business on Monday - Waitrose shops will remain open Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Four more coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Suffolk has risen to 22 Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Person dies after contracting coronavirus in north east Essex

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance. Photograph Simon Parker

Boris Johnson announces lockdown to battle coronavirus

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation from 10 Downing Street, as he placed the UK on lockdown as the Government seeks to stop the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) Picture: PA VIDEO/PA WIRE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Boris Johnson announces lockdown to battle coronavirus

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation from 10 Downing Street, as he placed the UK on lockdown as the Government seeks to stop the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) Picture: PA VIDEO/PA WIRE

Police urge public not to call 999 about lockdown

Suffolk police have asked the public not to call 999 about lockdown Picture: ARCHANT

Thank you all - your messages for Suffolk’s community heroes during coronavirus crisis

Staff at Stow Healthcare have been praised for the way they have been caring for residents Picture: STOW HEALTHCARE

Flat fire that killed 77-year-old started by crushed cables in electric chair

Frank Smith died in a fire in Blackbourne View assisted accomodation home in July 2019. Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

Heartless thieves steal NHS worker’s car from outside home

Clare Gillibrand, an NHS worker from Great Cornard, had a car stolen from outisde the family home whilst they slept.
Drive 24