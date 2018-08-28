Video

Watch – Ipswich singer note-perfect in Amazon Christmas advert

Ashton Jones is a featured vocalist in this year's Amazon Christmas advert Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Ipswich soul singer Ashton Jones hit all the right notes when recording the soundtrack for this year’s festive commercial by internet giant Amazon.

Ashton, who describes himself as a British funk and soul songwriter specialising in “vibrant, dynamic live soul and funk performances” is a featured vocalist on the feel-good 90-second film.

The advert, which first aired on ITV on Saturday, November 3, features a series of animated delivery boxes singing along to the tune of ‘Can You Feel It’ by The Jackson Five.

Breaking the news to his fans, Ashton tweeted: “Super proud to share that I am a featured vocalist on the 2018 #Amazon Xmas TV Commercial, airing last night on ITV for the first time.

“I feel very privileged indeed to be asked to work with such a huge brand, immortalised as a singing cardboard box!”

The advert will be aired internationally until Christmas Day.