New threat as invasive hornet spotted in Suffolk returns

The Asian hornet which kills honeybees and is a likely new arrival to gain a foothold in the UK - Credit: PA

Asian hornets have been spotted in the UK for the first time in five months after they were initially spotted in Felixstowe earlier this year.

The National Bee Unit said a sighting of the insects had been recorded in the Rayleigh area of Essex.

Asian hornets prey on native honey bees and can damage the ecological role they play as well as disrupting commercial beekeeping.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said work was already under way to monitor for hornet activity and identify any nests nearby.

The insects – not to be confused with Asian giant hornets – are generally only aggressive towards people when they perceive a threat to their nest.

They are smaller than the native hornet and pose no greater risk to human health than native wasps and hornets.

Asian hornets, which have a mostly black abdomen and characteristic yellow legs, were first spotted in the UK in September 2016 in Tetbury, Gloucestershire.

Nicola Spence, Defra’s chief plant and bee health officer, said: “By ensuring we are alerted to possible sightings as early as possible, we can take swift and effective action to stamp out the threat posed by Asian hornets.

“That’s why we are working at speed to locate and investigate any nests in the area following this confirmed sighting.

“While the Asian hornet poses no greater risk to human health than other wasps or hornets, we recognise the damage they can cause to honey bee colonies and other beneficial insects.”

Ms Spence added that members of the public who spot Asian hornets should report the sighting online or through the Asian Hornet Watch app.

The Essex sighting is the first confirmed one of the insects in the country since April 2022, when a single Asian hornet was captured in Felixstowe, Suffolk.

The costs of eradicating the invasive species on private land will be met by the Animal and Plant Health Agency.