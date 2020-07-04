Prince William orders pint of Suffolk cyder on first trip to pub since lockdown
PUBLISHED: 10:59 04 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:03 04 July 2020
The Duke of Cambridge savoured a pint of Suffolk cyder during his first visit to a pub after months of coronavirus lockdown.
Prince William sipped Aspall Suffolk Draught Cyder at his local, the Rose and Crown in Snettisham, Norfolk, ahead of pubs reopening last night.
After following health protocols and sanitising his hands with gel he asked landlords Anthony and Jeannette Goodrich: “Can I have a pint of cider please? I’m a cider man,” ordering the popular Suffolk beverage and a plate of chips.
Concerns have been raised about pubs and bars reopening on the weekend dubbed “super Saturday” rather than a weekday, and the Prime Minister has already appealed to pub-goers to show restraint.
William quizzed the 600-year-old pub’s landlords about their expectations for the weekend when they welcome customers today: “It could end up with everyone at the pub, because people just want a change of scene, being at home for so long.
“Are you worried about people getting a bit out of hand this weekend?
“I guess it’s more of a problem with the larger pub chains.”
Mr Goodrich, 65, admitted: “We are a bit concerned but we are ready for it.”
The duke told the staff that customers would have to learn to get used to the new normal in pubs: “We all have to take responsibility for our own two-metre bubble.”
