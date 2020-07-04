Video

Prince William orders pint of Suffolk cyder on first trip to pub since lockdown

The Duke of Cambridge takes a sip of an Aspalls cider at The Rose and Crown pub in Snettisham, Norfolk Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

The Duke of Cambridge savoured a pint of Suffolk cyder during his first visit to a pub after months of coronavirus lockdown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Prince William sipped a Suffolk cyder on his first trip back to his local pub Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire Prince William sipped a Suffolk cyder on his first trip back to his local pub Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Prince William sipped Aspall Suffolk Draught Cyder at his local, the Rose and Crown in Snettisham, Norfolk, ahead of pubs reopening last night.

After following health protocols and sanitising his hands with gel he asked landlords Anthony and Jeannette Goodrich: “Can I have a pint of cider please? I’m a cider man,” ordering the popular Suffolk beverage and a plate of chips.

Concerns have been raised about pubs and bars reopening on the weekend dubbed “super Saturday” rather than a weekday, and the Prime Minister has already appealed to pub-goers to show restraint.

MORE: Stay safe this weekend, warns hospital boss over fears we could be back in lockdown

The Duke of Cambridge ordered a pint of the popular Suffolk beverage on his first pub trip post-lockdown Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire The Duke of Cambridge ordered a pint of the popular Suffolk beverage on his first pub trip post-lockdown Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

William quizzed the 600-year-old pub’s landlords about their expectations for the weekend when they welcome customers today: “It could end up with everyone at the pub, because people just want a change of scene, being at home for so long.

“Are you worried about people getting a bit out of hand this weekend?

“I guess it’s more of a problem with the larger pub chains.”

MORE: ‘Don’t blow it’ – message as pubs and restaurants reopen on Super Saturday

Mr Goodrich, 65, admitted: “We are a bit concerned but we are ready for it.”

The duke told the staff that customers would have to learn to get used to the new normal in pubs: “We all have to take responsibility for our own two-metre bubble.”