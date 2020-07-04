E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Prince William orders pint of Suffolk cyder on first trip to pub since lockdown

PUBLISHED: 10:59 04 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:03 04 July 2020

The Duke of Cambridge takes a sip of an Aspalls cider at The Rose and Crown pub in Snettisham, Norfolk Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

The Duke of Cambridge takes a sip of an Aspalls cider at The Rose and Crown pub in Snettisham, Norfolk Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

The Duke of Cambridge savoured a pint of Suffolk cyder during his first visit to a pub after months of coronavirus lockdown.

Prince William sipped a Suffolk cyder on his first trip back to his local pub Picture: Aaron Chown/PA WirePrince William sipped a Suffolk cyder on his first trip back to his local pub Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Prince William sipped Aspall Suffolk Draught Cyder at his local, the Rose and Crown in Snettisham, Norfolk, ahead of pubs reopening last night.

After following health protocols and sanitising his hands with gel he asked landlords Anthony and Jeannette Goodrich: “Can I have a pint of cider please? I’m a cider man,” ordering the popular Suffolk beverage and a plate of chips.

Concerns have been raised about pubs and bars reopening on the weekend dubbed “super Saturday” rather than a weekday, and the Prime Minister has already appealed to pub-goers to show restraint.

The Duke of Cambridge ordered a pint of the popular Suffolk beverage on his first pub trip post-lockdown Picture: Aaron Chown/PA WireThe Duke of Cambridge ordered a pint of the popular Suffolk beverage on his first pub trip post-lockdown Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

William quizzed the 600-year-old pub’s landlords about their expectations for the weekend when they welcome customers today: “It could end up with everyone at the pub, because people just want a change of scene, being at home for so long.

“Are you worried about people getting a bit out of hand this weekend?

“I guess it’s more of a problem with the larger pub chains.”

Mr Goodrich, 65, admitted: “We are a bit concerned but we are ready for it.”

The duke told the staff that customers would have to learn to get used to the new normal in pubs: “We all have to take responsibility for our own two-metre bubble.”

Reports of Suffolk coronavirus ‘spike’ sparked by just three cases – here is what is actually happening

National newspaper reports that Suffolk could go into a local lockdown were based on just one extra coronavirus test result Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘She has gone to be an angel now’ - mum’s heartbreak at tragic death of Hope, 22

Hope Denning, who has died aged 22, was described by her mother Lorna as

Coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk plummets to among lowest in England

Coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk are among the lowest in England, according to public health data (stock image) Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

How Suffolk will cope with community outbreaks of coronavirus

Suffolk County Council have outlined their response to coronavirus outbreaks in the county Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed: Suffolk had 1,000 more coronavirus cases than reported at height of pandemic

The government data for daily confirmed cases, as of Thursday (July 2), now contains pillar 2 data from drive-through testing centres Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

