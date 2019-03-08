Man assaulted with baseball bat in Newmarket

The incident began in Lester Piggott Way in Newmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A man was robbed and had money stolen from him during a robbery in Newmarket on Thursday evening.

A man aged in his 30s was apprehended by three black males on a pathway near to Lester Piggott Way just after 8.10pm on Thursday evening.

He was assaulted with a baseball bat and then had money stolen from him.

The man was then walked to Depot Road, where two of the suspects got into a car described as a silver Toyota and once inside they threatened the male with a handgun.

The victim was walked into Elizabeth Avenue by one of the suspects while the car followed behind and as they approached the shops, the victim ran into the Co-Op to get help.

The offenders then attended an address in Scaltback Drive and caused damage to the window and door of the property.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Police do not believe this to be a random attack and are treating it as a targeted incident at this time."

At 9.10pm on Thursday night officers arrested a 42-year-old man from Newmarket on suspicion of conspiracy to commit robbery.

The man was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre where he remains for questioning.

At midnight a silver vehicle was stopped by police in Essex in connection with this incident and the driver was arrested.

Detectives would like to hear from anyone who witnessed any of the incidents at the locations mentioned above between 8pm and 8.30pm last night, or who saw a silver car - believed to be a Toyota - in and around those locations with four males inside.

Officers are also investigating potential links between the incident and a robbery which occurred between 7.30pm and 8pm, near the junction of Windsor Road and Edinburgh Road.

Three men were approached by two black males who assaulted one of the group and stole his Gucci shoulder bag.

The two suspects are then believed to have got into a silver car which was parked in Windsor Road.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station on 101 quoting reference 30819/19, or by providing an online update via the constabulary website.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org