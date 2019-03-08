E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man in 20s in critical condition after being punched and kicked outside pub

PUBLISHED: 07:11 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 07:11 11 November 2019

The serious assault took place outside the Moon and Starfish pub. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man is in hospital with a serious head injury after a group of men punched and kicked him repeatedly outside a pub.

The victim was assaulted at around 2.40am on Sunday, November 10 outside the Moon and Starfish pub, near to Tubby Isaacs fish bar in Clacton.

The man, who is in his 20s, was with a friend when they were approached by a group of men who punched the victim and kicked him several times when he was on the floor.

He remains in hospital with a serious head injury and is decribed as being in a critical but stable condition.

Officers from Essex Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, who may have recordings on their mobile phone, or who may have been driving past with dashcam footage at the time, to call Clacton CID on 101.

Anyone with information should quote the incident number 889 of Sunday, November 10.

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, you can speak to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or submit a report through their website.

