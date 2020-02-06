Drunken Travelodge guest jailed after assaulting police officer in room

A drunken man told that his Travelodge stay was being terminated after he became abusive about his room television assaulted a police officer as he collected his belongings to leave.

Matthew Banks, unemployed and of no fixed address, has now been jailed after he admitted to assault by beating of an emergency worker and using abusive behaviour during a Colchester Magistrates' Court hearing on Wednesday, February 5.

Essex police were called to the hotel in Phoenix Road, Haverhill on Monday, February 3 by staff who were concerned by the 31-year-old.

He left the bar swearing after being told he would not be served from alcohol and police visited him in his room.

As they went to leave, Banks became abusive about his room television.

Officers were informed that his stay at the hotel had been terminated and when Banks was collecting his belongings, he pushed one of the officers.

Inspector Joanne Molyneyx, of Braintree's local policing team, said: "Banks had his hotel stay terminated because of his behaviour but has since received an extended stay in prison for his actions.

"We attended the hotel to give some words of advice and we were trying to help him when he pushed one of our officers. This is not acceptable.

"His actions in the hotel cost him his room, a fine and time locked in a prison cell."

Banks was jailed for 28 days and ordered to pay £122 in compensation.