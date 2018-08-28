Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Harsher penalties come into force for assaulting an emergency worker

PUBLISHED: 16:31 13 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:53 13 November 2018

Suffolk police officers and staff were subjected to 341 assaults last year Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Suffolk police officers and staff were subjected to 341 assaults last year Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Suffolk’s emergency services have welcomed the introduction of a law designed to provide better protection for staff.

New legislation doubles the maximum jail term for assaulting police, frontline NHS staff and firefighters to 12 months.

The Assaults on Emergency Workers Act also creates an aggravating feature for offences like ABH, GBH and threats to kill, which will draw tougher sanctions if inflicted on blue light staff.

The act, which also covers prison officers and provides extra protection for emergency service volunteers, was prompted by the ‘Protect The Protectors’ campaign, launched by the Police Federation last year, when Home Office figures showed an increase in reported assaults on police in Suffolk with 82 of the 341 attacks resulting in injury.

Assaults of ambulance service staff increased across Suffolk from 17 in 2015 to 33 in 2017, while more firefighters were attacked than ever before and assaults on prison officers increased 70% in the three years.

Justice minister Rory Stewart said the government would continue to do everything in its power to protect emergency workers.

Suffolk’s Assistant Chief Constable, Rachel Kearton said: “Suffolk Constabulary deplores any type of assault on police officers or members of staff. Part of their role is to support, work with and protect the public, and we will take action against those people who attack officers and staff to secure a prosecution and bring the perpetrators to justice.

“Officers receive extensive training to reduce the likelihood of them being victims of assault.

“As part of their initial training, they receive guidance which includes tactical communications training, how to position themselves at an incident to minimise the risk of harm and how to use all their personal safety equipment appropriately.

“In addition, the use of body worn cameras by frontline officers can have a positive impact in deterring assaults on police.”

Mark Hardingham, Chief Officer of Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, said: “I welcome the Act to deal more robustly with assaults on emergency service workers.

“We are fortunate in Suffolk that these incidents are rare for our firefighters, but they do happen and impact on our blue light colleagues to an even greater extent.”

Topic Tags:

Homeless man had ear bitten off in attack, court told

16:36 Jane Hunt
Martin Dines, 56, from Colchester, was found dead on Monday, April 23. Picture: PROVIDED BY FAMILY

A Colchester woman accused of murdering a rough sleeper, whose badly beaten body was found in a car park, allegedly saw one of her co-defendants bite off the victim’s ear lobe and try to get him to swallow it.

Suffolk to appoint new £150k director as staff face unpaid leave

16:35 Paul Geater
Council chief executive Nicola Beach is shaking up the top team. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

On the day that it has told its staff to expect to take two days unpaid leave a year because it cannot afford their pay rise, Suffolk County Council is starting a search for an extra £150,000 director.

Man who spent 862 days in hospital died while refusing help from carers, inquest hears

14:56 Will Jefford
James Paget University Hospital, Gorleston, Norfolk.

Adriano Guedes, aged 65, of Kessingland, moved to England from Portugal more than 15 years ago and was admitted to hospital in 2014 after having a stroke.

Dog walker confronted by man in attempted robbery

14:35 Michael Steward
The incident happened between Cornard Road and Newton Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A woman walking her dog along a footpath in Sudbury was confronted by a man who demanded her mobile phone.

Tributes paid to college principal who inspired a generation of farmers

14:20 Adam Howlett
Tributes have been paid to John Paton Philip, who has died aged 92. Picture: RACHEL FRYER

Tributes have been paid to the former principal of Chadacre Agricultural College, John Paton Philip MBE, who has died at the age of 92.

A11 roundabout disrupted as lorry falls on its side

13:27 Sophie Smith
A lorry has fallen over near Thetford. Photo: Geraldine Scott

A lorry has fallen on its side at an A11 roundabout.

Disabled shoppers bring shop accesibility into question for Purple Day

13:05 Greta Levy
Margaret Oldham, of Lowestoft set out on the high street donning a two piece purple velvet outfit to talk to businesses about their store accessibility.

November 13 has marked the first Purple Tuesday - a day dedicated to raise awareness of shopping accessibility for those living with a disability.

Most read

Updated Former Ipswich boss Hurst favourite for Shrewsbury and AFC Wimbledon jobs

Paul Hurst is the bookies' favourite for the jobs at Shrewsbury and AFC Wimbledon.

Updated Huge tailbacks after lorry crash on A14 roundabout

Police are at the scene of a serious crash on the A14 near Felixstowe Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Old dogs, new tricks - how Lambert’s changes have brought improvement on the pitch

Paul Lambert has made a few changes to Ipswich Town's approach since his arrival.

Two families in a Suffolk village unite to bring their dilapidated local pub back to life

Manager of the Brewers pub, Jake Bennett-Day, and the head chef, Dan Russell, with the two families from the village who have bought the pub – James Austin and his wife, Zos Austin on the left and Martin and Sheona Fraser on the right.

Updated 1,100 households facing days without gas supplies after mains pipe damaged

Sam Dobell, with daughter Ruby, 9, with an emergency heater and hob after the disconnection of gas suppilies in Eye caused by damage to a pipe. Picture: Simon Parkin

Historian Dan Snow reveals he ‘almost died’ in the River Deben

Dan Snow signed copies of his new book On This Day in History Picture: AMY GIBBONS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24