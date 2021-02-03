Suspected drink-driver's car leaves road and crashes into ditch
- Credit: Archant
A woman in her 60s has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after a car left the road and crashed into a waterlogged ditch.
The collision happened just after 12.30pm on a country road near Stoke-by-Nayland.
Police officers and paramedics were called to the scene.
No other vehicles were involved in the incident.
A spokeswoman for Suffolk Constabulary said: "Police were called at approximately 12.34pm to a reports of a single vehicle collision on the A134 near Assington.
"A car left the road near the B1068 and went into a ditch containing water."
The ambulance service was called to the scene as a precaution.
Most Read
- 1 Police searching for wanted Suffolk man Charlie Duff
- 2 2021 opening dates confirmed for three new Suffolk Aldi stores
- 3 Grading all 24 of Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town signings
- 4 Sex offender moved to Cambridgeshire from Suffolk to re-offend
- 5 What’s planned at Suffolk’s biggest ever business park?
- 6 Why Sutton Hoo's iconic helmet was not in Netflix's The Dig film
- 7 Where have there been most new cases of Covid in Suffolk?
- 8 'Mindless thug' who attacked married couple is jailed
- 9 Warning as suspected dog thieves pose as RSPCA workers
- 10 Park totally submerged under lake of water as floods get worse
A 62-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol and taken to Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre to be interviewed.