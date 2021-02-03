Suspected drink-driver's car leaves road and crashes into ditch

Published: 3:36 PM February 3, 2021 Updated: 3:37 PM February 3, 2021

A woman was arrested at the scene and taken into custody for questioning - Credit: Archant

A woman in her 60s has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after a car left the road and crashed into a waterlogged ditch.

The collision happened just after 12.30pm on a country road near Stoke-by-Nayland.

Police officers and paramedics were called to the scene.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk Constabulary said: "Police were called at approximately 12.34pm to a reports of a single vehicle collision on the A134 near Assington.

"A car left the road near the B1068 and went into a ditch containing water."

The ambulance service was called to the scene as a precaution.

A 62-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol and taken to Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre to be interviewed.