Suspected drink-driver's car leaves road and crashes into ditch

Author Picture Icon

Tom Potter

Published: 3:36 PM February 3, 2021    Updated: 3:37 PM February 3, 2021
Five more convictions as part of Essex Police's anti drink and drug driving campaign. Picture: SARAH

A woman was arrested at the scene and taken into custody for questioning - Credit: Archant

A woman in her 60s has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after a car left the road and crashed into a waterlogged ditch.

The collision happened just after 12.30pm on a country road near Stoke-by-Nayland.

Police officers and paramedics were called to the scene.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident. 

A spokeswoman for Suffolk Constabulary said: "Police were called at approximately 12.34pm to a reports of a single vehicle collision on the A134 near Assington.

"A car left the road near the B1068 and went into a ditch containing water."

The ambulance service was called to the scene as a precaution. 

A 62-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol and taken to Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre to be interviewed.

