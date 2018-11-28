Heavy Rain

‘Last chance’ mental health trust boss says some patients might wait longer as focus moves to those in most need

28 November, 2018 - 13:17
Antek Lejk, chief executive of Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT). Photo: NSFT

Antek Lejk, chief executive of Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT). Photo: NSFT

NSFT

The boss of the region’s failing mental health trust has admitted the organisation was on its “last chance” to get things right.

Antek Lejk, chief executive of Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust (NSFT), made the concession on Wednesday, after it was revealed his trust had been judged unsafe and poorly led by inspectors for a third time.

When asked how long the trust could continue to fail for Mr Lejk, who took over at NSFT in May, said: “This is the last chance. Everybody wants this to succeed and we need to demonstrate quickly that things can change.”

But for some NSFT had already had too many chances. Paul Farmer, from mental health charity Mind, said: “When a trust fails and then fails again, you have to ask questions about what action needs to be taken to change that.”

Mr Lejk said those with a less severe need might need to wait longer while NSFT focussed on helping those with the most serious conditions.

He said: “We want services which are provided for those who most need care. That may mean those who don’t have as much need wait a little longer.”

But he was reluctant to say money was behind long waiting times, where patients desperately needing care were waiting so long for help they harmed themselves or took overdoses during delays.

He said: “I don’t want to say it’s all because we’re underfunded, there are things to fix. But the money defines how much we can do.”

When asked whether there was enough funding to meet needs he added: “We will make the best of our resources.”

He said: “Some resources will need to be moved around. We need to re-focus our capacity on helping those most at risk. My biggest concern is in the past we have kept people waiting.

“What I don’t want people to think is that our staff will not look after them. I don’t want people to be scared they’re not going to be looked after.”

Mr Lejk, who had no plans to leave the trust and highlighted how staff had been praised in the report, said: “We’re going to really push clinical leadership, which means when the teams see something they need to change they can change it, they don’t have to wait for permission.”

Video Orwell Bridge could close due to high winds

12:18 Megan Aldous
Highways england are waiting for more details from the Met Office before they decide. Picture: ARCHANT

There is a possibility that the Orwell Bridge in Ipswich could close tomorrow due to strong winds, highways officials have said.

A Colchester man has been jailed for firearm offences

18 minutes ago Megan Aldous
Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A man who had been banned from having a firearms licence has been jailed for six months .

Update on police investigation after woman with guide dog suffers hate crime

22 minutes ago Amy Gibbons
The incident happened at Woodbridge station in Suffolk Picture: PAUL GEATER

A man has contacted police to assist with their enquiries after a partially sighted woman received a torrent of verbal abuse at Woodbridge station.

‘It’s been a brilliant year’ – College ranked third best in country

28 minutes ago Michael Steward
Staff and students at West Suffolk College in Bury St Edmunds celebrate after securing third place in a national league table Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COLLEGE

The principal of West Suffolk College has hailed “dedicated staff and industrious students” after an impressive third placed ranking in a national league table.

Persimmon admits to Framlingham Mount Pleasant errors prompting launch of task group

34 minutes ago Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
The Mount Pleasant development at Framlingham, being built by Persimmon Homes. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Developers behind a controversial housing development in Framlingham have said that lessons have been learnt after a “catalogue of errors” resulted in dozens of homes being built incorrectly.

Nobel Prize-winning Beccles chemist could be the face of new £50

35 minutes ago James Carr
Dr Dorothy Hodgkin at Sir John Leman High School Prizegiving 1981. Photo: Archant.

One of Beccles’ most famous exports could become the face of the new £50 note.

41 minutes ago Geraldine Scott
Antek Lejk, chief executive of Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT). Photo: NSFT

The boss of the region's failing mental health trust has admitted the organisation was on its "last chance" to get things right.

