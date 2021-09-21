News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Personal triumphs' - gym members think positive to help charity

Author Picture Icon

Suzanne Day

Published: 2:22 PM September 21, 2021   
The team from the Attain & Sustain gym

The team from the Attain & Sustain gym completed a 24 hour run around Alton Water in Suffolk - Credit: Lisa Scott

Members of a Great Blakenham gym are celebrating the completion of a gruelling 24 hour run on Saturday in aid of a Sproughton based children's charity. 

The team from Attain & Sustain were inspired to fundraise for the Bumblebee, as one of their member's Chris Kingsbury, has seen his family supported by the charity, who help young children that have difficulties with movement and co-ordination.  

Gym team

There were lots of personal triumphs for all of the fundraising team - Credit: Lisa Scott

Owner Jim Dale, said: "Chris like all of us was just so proud to have done it. There have been a lot of injuries in the group and a lot of difficulties, with the way things are there have been times where we have had restrictions and haven't been able to get together to train as a group." 

"There were lots of personal triumphs for all of the team, it is just so lovely having had the 12-18 months we have had, it was just lovely to be together and do something positive." 

Bumblebee Children's Charity

Bumblebee Children's Charity supports children with disabilities and help them achieve and succeed through multi sensory activities - Credit: Lisa Scott

Since members at Attain & Sustain have started fundraising for the Bumblebee Children's charity they have raised £2,500 with Mr Dale saying it feels "extra special" to support a smaller local charity where you can see where the money is having an impact. 

The gym will continue to fundraise for Bumblebee over the coming months and you can find out what events they have planned on their Facebook page. 


Charity Fundraiser
Great Blakenham News
Ipswich News

